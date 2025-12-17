Eye Drop Shop Announces Exclusive Canadian Partnership with Rinsada--the Breakthrough Ocular Irrigation Technology

The Breakthrough Ocular Surface Irrigation Technology is now available in Canada

MONTREAL, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Eye Drop Shop, Canada's leading destination for premium eye-care products for both consumers and eye-care professionals, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with Rinsada , the revolutionary single-use ocular surface irrigation device transforming in-clinic dry eye care. Clinics can learn more at eyedropshop.ca/rinsada .

Rinsada the breakthrough single-use irrigation device that cleans deeper, reduces inflammatory load, and deliver immediate comfort right in the exam chair. (CNW Group/Eye Drop Shop)

Rinsada is a first-of-its-kind, high-pressure saline irrigation system designed to flush debris, allergens, inflammatory mediators, and pollutants from deep under the eyelid--reaching the "fornix," an area traditional rinsing can't properly access. This powerful "ocular surface reset", performed right in the exam chair without additional equipment, delivers profound relief, clinical improvement, and rapid inflammation reduction.

Clinical findings highlight Rinsada's remarkable impact:

96% Patient Satisfaction

70% Reduction in Inflammation

3+ Months of Sustained Relief

Eye Drop Shop will serve as Rinsada's exclusive Canadian distribution partner through its rapidly expanding Eye Drop Shop Wholesale platform ( eyedropshop.ca/wholesale ) , giving optometrists and eye-care clinics across the country priority access to this breakthrough device.

"Rinsada represents a completely new chapter in in-office dry eye care," said Dr. Claudine Courey, Founder of Eye Drop Shop. "Its ability to safely irrigate deeper than traditional methods fills a major clinical gap. We're proud to bring this game-changing technology to Canadians."

Beginning today, Rinsada is available exclusively to Canadian eye-care clinics through Eye Drop Shop Wholesale.

"We created Rinsada to give ECPs a deeper, more effective cleaning tool without adding equipment or slowing workflow," said Dr. Srini Kondapalli, creator of Rinsada. "Partnering with Eye Drop Shop allows us to extend this innovation north of the border and elevate the standard of care for Canadian patients."

This partnership marks another major step in Eye Drop Shop's mission to bring cutting-edge, clinically relevant solutions to both patients and eye-care professionals.

Clinics can discover Rinsada and request wholesale access at eyedropshop.ca/rinsada .

Eye Drop Shop is Canada's leading online destination for premium eye-care solutions, the go-to authority for consumers and eye-care professionals seeking products that are safe, science-backed, and truly effective. Founded by renowned optometrist and dry eye expert Dr. Claudine Courey (OD MSc FAAO FSLS), Eye Drop Shop curates one of the most trusted collections of clinically proven eye drops, eyelid hygiene products, clean beauty essentials, and wellness innovations. Through its rapidly expanding wholesale distribution arm, the company empowers clinics and retailers nationwide with exclusive access to top-tier brands, industry-leading pricing, and fast next-day fulfillment.

