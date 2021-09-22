EXUMA Biotech to Present at the 2021 Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- EXUMA Biotech, Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing cell and gene therapies and delivery solutions for liquid and solid tumors, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gregory Frost, Ph.D., will present at the 2021 Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 29th, 2021, from 2:40-3:10 p.m. ET.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session at https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor12/exum/2110710

An archived edition of the session will be available at exumabio.com for at least 30 days following the event.

About EXUMA Biotech

EXUMA Biotech is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of novel cellular therapies and gene delivery solutions for patients with cancer. The company leverages its global R&D footprint to discover, manufacture and develop gene delivery platforms and gene programs that may overcome the safety, efficacy, and scalability challenges of cellular therapies in solid tumor and hematologic malignancies. The company is headquartered in West Palm Beach. For more information visit exumabio.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE EXUMA Biotech Corp.

For further information: Investor Relations Contact, Jamie Samuels, [email protected]; Media Contact, Susan Roberts, [email protected], http://exumabio.com

