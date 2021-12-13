Extreme wind storm causes power outages to more than half a million Hydro One customers

"Our highly-skilled crews continue to work tirelessly with assistance from our utility partners and contractors to restore power to customers following one of the most damaging wind storms in recent years," said David Lebeter, Chief Operating Office, Hydro One. "We are now in the most difficult part of restoration where crews are responding to more than a thousand smaller power outages scattered across the hardest hit areas. While our crews continue to repair damage, we want to ensure our customers stay safe and thank everyone for their patience."

Hydro One is still reporting approximately 1,500 active outages and crews continue to come across extensive damage. To assist with repairs, crews are using helicopters, bucket trucks and off-road equipment to help restring powerlines, replace poles and repair other equipment. We anticipate some customers in the Bracebridge, Parry Sound, Huntsville, Penetanguishene, Minden, Perth, Tweed and Bancroft areas will be without power overnight.

Staying safe and reporting power outages

If the power in your area is affected by severe weather, be sure to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to the police and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.

Hydro One has a number of innovative outage tools available for customers to report power outages and easily access updates when and how they want. Customers can report their outage by texting WATTS (92887), online, through the company's outage map and app, or by calling 1-800-434-1235. Our outage tools allow customers to check the status of power outages anywhere in Hydro One's service area and receive helpful tips and news. Learn more at hydroone.com/outages .

