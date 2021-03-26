Extractive Industry Investment Options: Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30th & 31st:

Company Executives share vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Extractive Industry Investment Options Conference on March 30th & 31st. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to listen to the executive management of global metals & mining companies discuss their property positions, development schedules, market opportunity, and investment highlights. This free conference features presentations and speakers who will address worldwide extractive industry investment opportunities. Participating companies will encompass exploration, development, and production of precious, critical, base, REEs, and strategic metals and materials. The program opens at 9:15 AM ET, with the first webcast at 9:30 AM ET on Tuesday, March 30th.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3cdLLnP

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations or ask questions.

"OTC Markets is proud to host our inaugural two-day Extractive Industry Investment Opportunities conference co-sponsored by Murdock Capital and TAA Advisory, said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. We are pleased to deliver a visibility solution that allows today's industrial mineral leaders to showcase their strategies to a broader investor base. We welcome the contributions of our keynotes and presenters: Christopher Ecclestone, Mining Strategist, Hallgarten & Co; Jeffrey M. Christian, Managing Partner, CPM Group; Jack Lifton, Founder, Technology Metals Research, and Phillps S. Baker, Jr. President & CEO of Hecla Mining Company for this signature event."

"On behalf of TAA Advisory and Murdock Capital we think this two day event nicely focuses on a fine mix of critical metals companies, on day one, and precious metals companies, on day two - Two key sectors of great interest to many today. We welcome all to listen in and get your questions answered," said Thomas Dean, Co-Founder and President of Murdock Capital.

March 30th Agenda:

March 31st Agenda:

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

For further information: Media Contact: OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]; Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti, SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access, OTC Markets Group, (212) 220-2221, [email protected]