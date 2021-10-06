Extensive Copper Trend Highlights Potential for New Discovery at Sierra's B&C Springs-Mildred Property; West-Central Nevada

A total of 544 soil geochemical samples were collected from the B&C Springs-Mildred property (see Figures 2-4 ). The results of the soil geochemical sampling clearly show that the anomalous copper (see Figure 2), molybdenum (figure 3) and silver (see Figure 4) geochemistry at B&C Springs is closely associated with a west-northwesterly trending porphyry dike swarm crossing the northern part of the property. The anomalous zone is extensive, running from beyond the previously drilled Mo-Cu-Ag mineralized zone at B&C Springs on the east, to beyond the western boundary of the claim group, a distance of over 4 km. The anomalous values are of high tenor, with a broad zone, nearly a km in width, with many values exceeding 100 ppm copper, and ranging up to 1200 ppm copper. Elevated Ag, Mo, Au, Hg and Sb are commonly associated with the anomalous copper values, but this expression is most evident in a semi-circular "halo" around the northern margins of the greenstone "cap" to the B&C Springs Mo-Cu-Ag mineralized zone (see Figures 2-5). Additional claims were staked by Sierra along this trend, increasing the size of the B&C Springs-Mildred package to 4,607 acres.

In the vicinity of the Mildred Mine and toward the southwestern part of the property, where there are numerous historical prospect pits, adits and shallow shafts, the soil geochemical response for gold and silver confirms the potential of that area for precious metals mineralization. It also hints at further potential, to the west beneath the shallow overburden of the pediment area (see Figures 4 and 5).

Program Summary

A total of 1,805 soil geochemical samples were collected at the Company's four west-central Nevada properties, Glitra, Sat, Betty East, and B&C Springs-Mildred, which are located in the northern part of the Walker Lane trend. The aim of the recently completed work was to provide complete soil geochemical coverage via wide-spaced sampling (50 to 100 metres between samples along lines separated by 100 to 200 metres). The lines were oriented to cross known mineralized and/or altered trends at high angles, and preliminary analyses for gold pathfinder elements (e.g., As and Sb) along with base metals (e.g., Cu, Pb, Zn) were obtained through use of a portable XRF (pXRF) instrument while field work was underway. Further details regarding the location, access, infrastructure, previous work and geologic characteristics, along with results of due diligence rock geochemical sampling from all of the properties were given in the Company's news release dated April 13, 2021.

Sierra's President and CEO Sonny Janda commented "Once again the results of our soil geochemical sampling confirm the existence of mineralized structures on our properties. The potential appears high for an intrusive-related system along the B&C Springs trend. We are looking forward to evaluating this part of the property in the coming months, as well as to investigating gold-bearing zones on the Mildred Mine part of the property."

Next Steps for B&C Springs-Mildred

The expanded B&C Springs-Mildred property will soon be the focus for an airborne magnetometer survey, with the aim that the survey will help the context and focus for prospecting, geological mapping and further follow-up soil geochemical surveys, along with potential ground geophysical surveys (Induced Polarization and(or) CSAMT surveys). Further extension of the Company's claim-holdings is also being considered, particularly to the west.

Figure 1. Regional Setting for the B&C Springs-Mildred property

Figure 2. Copper-in-soil results for the B&C Springs-Mildred property.

Figure 3. Molybdenum-in-soil results for the B&C Springs-Mildred property.

Figure 4. Silver-in-soil results for the B&C Springs-Mildred property.

Figure 5. Gold-in-soil results for the B&C Springs-Mildred property.

Technical data pertaining to this new release was reviewed and approved by Charles J. "Charlie" Greig, MSc., P.Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Jared Scharf"

___________________

Jared Scharf, Director

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Sierra Grande Minerals Inc.

For further information: on the Company, please contact Sonny Janda, Director, Telephone: 604-357-3741 or at [email protected]

