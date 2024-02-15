Extendicare Opens the Market

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Dr. Michael Guerriere, President and Chief Executive Officer, Extendicare Inc. ("Extendicare" or the "Company") (TSX: EXE), and his team joined Michael Kousaie, Vice President, Strategy and Product Innovation, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's 50th anniversary on TSX.

Extendicare is a leading provider of care and services for seniors across Canada, operating under the Extendicare, ParaMed, Extendicare Assist, and SGP Purchasing Partner Network brands. To learn more, please visit www.extendicare.com.

