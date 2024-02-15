TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Dr. Michael Guerriere, President and Chief Executive Officer, Extendicare Inc. ("Extendicare" or the "Company") (TSX: EXE), and his team joined Michael Kousaie, Vice President, Strategy and Product Innovation, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's 50th anniversary on TSX.

Extendicare is a leading provider of care and services for seniors across Canada, operating under the Extendicare, ParaMed, Extendicare Assist, and SGP Purchasing Partner Network brands. To learn more, please visit www.extendicare.com.

Extendicare Opens the Market Thursday, February 15, 2024

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Jillian Fountain, Vice President, Investor Relations, T: (905) 470-5534, E: [email protected]