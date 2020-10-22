Exro Technologies Inc. Virtually Opens The Market

Exro Technologies Inc. is a Canadian based clean tech company commercializing patented technology designed to advance existing rotating electric machine systems. It is engaged in the design, development, and production of electronics for electric motors and batteries. The company serves car/truck, bus, generator, appliance, elevator, escalator, conveyor, ship drive, fan, pump, crane, HVAC, compressor, vacuum, train, industrial motor, wind turbine, and subway markets. For more information please visit https://www.exro.com/

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Thursday, October 22, 2020

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

