Exro Technologies Inc. Virtually Opens The Market

Exro is a Clean Tech company headquartered in Calgary, Canada that designs, develops and sells advanced power electronics for electric vehicles and energy management systems. It is considered one of the leading innovators in power conversion technology and energy management systems.

Exro has developed a new class of control technology for electric powertrains, our "Coil Driver", that expands the capabilities of electric motors. The Coil Driver enables two separate torque profiles within a given motor making it faster, stronger, and smarter. The ability to change configuration allows efficiency optimization for each operating mode, resulting in overall reductions in energy consumption. For more information please visit: https://www.exro.com/ .

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Friday July 9, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

