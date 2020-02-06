Express Image Digital Selected for Healthcare Visitor Wayfinding

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ -- Express Image Digital, the leader in digital wayfinding software that brings the power of improved customer experience with an integrated platform to help visitors navigate around campus, today announced its interactive Wayfinding Plus platform was selected by a large academic healthcare campus, with 4+ million square feet, in greater Los Angeles area.

The digital wayfinding kiosk solution is a pilot designed to improve overall patient experience and visitor satisfaction that creates a tool to assist visitors to navigate their way across the large multi-building campus.

Jeffery Sarenpa, President|Founder shared, "This selection following an exhaustive vetting process, demonstrates our best in class wayfinding platform, custom UI and highlights our ability to deliver unique, branded solutions that are ideal for multi-building healthcare campuses."

"Our growth in clients shows the expanding demand in the market for flexible branded digital wayfinding platform," said Scott Morrow, Express Image Digital's' CEO. "Most healthcare campuses know they need to improve the visitor experience and make it easier for visitors to find the department, amenity or service with simple easy to follow turn-by-turn directions. Our message – finding a better way – is resonating and embraced in the healthcare industry and beyond"

About Express Image Digital

Express Image Digital specializes in interactive wayfinding software delivering omni-channel solutions that engage users in their preferred channel. Delivering customized user experience designs with intuitive interfaces for mobile app's, websites, interactive kiosk and digital signage solutions, EID is the leader in end-to-end digital wayfinding software with more than 100 million guest sessions per year. EID has custom solutions for Malls/REIT's, Healthcare, Retailers, Hospital and Event Centers. To learn more, visit https://expressimage.digital or LinkedIn.

More information please contact us at: [email protected]

SOURCE Express Image Digital

Related Links

https://expressimage.digital

