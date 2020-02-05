Export Portal to Share How Blockchain Technology is Changing International Trade

"Blockchain presents a pure, raw potential for international trade," Ms. Spinu said. "If we genuinely wish to enlighten small businesses around the world, we must devote ourselves to researching the full extent of Blockchain's capabilities, sharing the knowledge we uncover with our fellow entrepreneurs."

The ICITE, held in Lisbon, Portugal on February 6-7, aims to bring together leading academic scientists, researchers, and research scholars to exchange and share their experiences and research results on all aspects of international trade and economy. It also provides a premier interdisciplinary platform for researchers, practitioners, and educators to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends, and concerns as well as practical challenges encountered and solutions adopted in the fields of International Trade and Economy.

"Sharing international trade and economy trends and innovations with fellow academics and business leaders is integral to furthering the growth of international trade," Ms. Spinu said. "This event allows us to learn how to better serve the world and provide the best opportunities to importers and exporters everywhere."

Export Portal, whose mission is to help SMEs globally to enter the international trade world with confidence and security, is always looking for ways to grow and innovate. Features such as data flow insights (EPI), virtual trade show space (EPV), and securely integrated payment platform (EPP) are just a couple of ways Export Portal is keeping up with the innovations in international trade. Not only that, but the Hybperledger-based proprietary Blockchain technology secures every piece of data and each transaction for top-tier safety. Export Portal's future integration with Incoterms® 2020 and the single-window system, opening the doors to easier trade.

Ms. Spinu will be speaking on February 6 alongside other human and social sciences research papers.

About Export Portal & CEO Ally Spinu: After personal experience with the difficulty of international trade, successful businesswoman Ally Spinu founded ExportPortal.com. Export Portal is a digital B2B marketplace aiming to be a comprehensive international trade hub for SMEs and their counterparts. Empowered by a proprietary blockchain technology, Export Portal prioritizes security, transparency, cost-effectiveness, and ease-of-use. Partners can confidently trade, network, and communicate with other verified companies and experts from all over the world.

