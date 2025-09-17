Exponential IT and AI in Focus: Info-Tech Research Group's Sharon Foltz to Lead Workshop at 2025 Technology Association of Grantmakers Annual Conference

At TAG2025, the Technology Association of Grantmakers (TAG) annual conference, taking place November 9–12 in Atlanta, Georgia, Sharon Foltz, a managing partner at Info-Tech Research Group, will lead the pre-conference workshop Kickstarting Your Exponential IT Journey – AI and Beyond. The session will introduce TAG2025 attendees to Exponential IT practices and provide actionable tools to prepare their organizations for AI and other emerging technologies.

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a leading global IT research and advisory firm, has announced that Sharon Foltz, a managing partner at the firm, will present a pre-conference workshop at TAG2025, the Technology Association of Grantmakers (TAG) annual conference. Taking place November 9–12 in Atlanta, Georgia, TAG2025 will bring together technology leaders to explore best practices, emerging trends, and innovations. With institutional members that include some of the world's most prominent philanthropic organizations, TAG's global conference has become a trusted forum for shaping the future of philanthropy through the strategic, equitable, and innovative use of technology.

Foltz will lead the three-hour interactive session, Kickstarting Your Exponential IT Journey – AI and Beyond, on November 10, from 9 AM to 12 PM, which is open to all TAG2025 participants. The workshop will introduce attendees to the concept of "Exponential IT", explaining why it matters, how to unlock value, and how to unleash IT potential to drive organizational success. Attendees will leave with best practices, frameworks, and tools that can be applied immediately to support AI initiatives and broader technology adoption in the grantmaking sector.

"Grantmakers are operating in a landscape where technology change is no longer linear but exponential," says Sharon Foltz, managing partner at Info-Tech Research Group. "Info-Tech's workshop at TAG2025 will give philanthropic technology leaders clarity and confidence to start and accelerate their journey to apply AI and other innovations in ways that advance mission outcomes. At the same time, it will help ensure that their organizations remain grounded in the fundamentals that sustain impact, address risks, and drive lasting value."

The TAG2025 conference will bring together philanthropy technology leaders to strengthen capacity, improve practices, and lead with purpose in confronting society's most urgent challenges. This year's agenda will focus on managing complex risk and cybersecurity, developing a data culture, and leading innovation and transformation, emphasizing the role of technology in strengthening resilience and advancing mission outcomes.

"TAG's annual conference is the premier networking and learning gathering of philanthropy tech leaders," says Gozi Egbuonu, TAG's Director of Programs. "This is where philanthropy and tech come together. From AI and automation to exponential IT, participants have the opportunity to learn and responsibly apply the latest techniques and technologies to their work."

Info-Tech's participation at TAG2025 highlights the firm's commitment to supporting mission-driven organizations as they adapt, innovate, and respond to urgent challenges. Through its research, advisory services, and facilitated workshops, Info-Tech provides philanthropic and nonprofit leaders worldwide with practical tools to align IT with organizational goals, manage risks, and leverage emerging technologies responsibly for greater impact.

