Explore the cutting edge of cool with the new 2023/24 Wine Country Ontario Travel Guide

NIAGARA, ON, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Cool climate wines are on the rise and Ontario's wine country is on the cutting edge of cool. Featuring 150 Ontario VQA wineries, the 2023/24 Wine Country Ontario Travel Guide is the key to mapping out your perfect Ontario wine country adventure.

Beginning May 10th, wine lovers can find the latest edition of the Travel Guide in the Early Summer Issue of LCBO's Food & Drink Magazine (within the GTA) and will be displayed at an additional 400 LCBO stores across the province. The Guide will also be available at participating Ontario VQA wineries and Ontario Tourism Information Centres. For those who prefer to go paperless, the interactive digital version of the Guide is available now on winecountryontario.ca .

In addition to winery listings, the Guide highlights where to eat, drink, play, shop and stay in Prince Edward County, Lake Erie North Shore, the Emerging Regions, Niagara Escarpment & Area and Niagara-on-the-Lake & Area. The Guide also includes a fold-out map with winery listing details.

Newcomers to VQA wine can find their perfect match prior to visiting wine country with the VQA Matchmaker . With over 800 wines, it's fun to search by variety, style, price and more. Finding a new favourite VQA wine or winery has truly never been easier.

Travelers looking to map out their journey can explore winecountryontario.ca and use the mobile-friendly Trip Planner . They simply select their preferred region and add wineries, restaurants and accommodations in order to build a custom itinerary, which can be printed or shared.

"The 2023/24 Wine Country Ontario Travel Guide and winecountryontario.ca are the perfect pairing for planning your next wine country experience," said Sylvia Augaitis, Executive Director of Marketing at the Wine Marketing Association of Ontario. "Whether you're a seasoned wine lover or a curious beginner, there's something for everyone in Wine Country Ontario. Striking landscapes, exceptional cool climate VQA wines and adventures await — right here in our own backyard."

The most comprehensive edition to date, featuring 150 Ontario VQA wineries, the 2023/24 Wine Country Ontario Travel Guide introduces nine new VQA winery listings from across the province:

Emerging Regions: Quai du Vin Estate Winery and Shale Ridge Estate Winery

Niagara Escarpment & Area: Black Bank Hill, Good Earth Winery & Vineyard, Niagara Custom Crush Studio, Redstone Winery and Tawse Winery

Niagara-on-the-Lake & Area: AMO Wines and Drea's Wine Co.

