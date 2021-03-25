Expeto to Collaborate with Rogers for Business on Enterprise First™ Wireless Private Network Managed Solution

Expeto to Collaborate with Rogers for Business on Enterprise-First™ Wireless Private Network (WPN) Managed Solution Tweet this

As businesses across Canada look to improve and transform their digital capabilities, the Rogers for Business WPN solution offers a cost-effective and reliable network solution for securely connecting devices and Subscriber Identity Modules (SIMs) – from tablets and sensors to autonomous vehicles and robotics – enabling business customers to expedite their digital transformations.

"We are excited to partner with Rogers as one of the first Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to embrace enterprises' need for high-performing cellular wireless networks at the edge," said Michael Anderson, Expeto's chief executive officer. "The Rogers WPN solution seamlessly integrates with existing IT systems and provides enterprise customers with the confidence of end-to-end security and control of their network and data. With this industry-leading breakthrough, Rogers is providing the innovation that will allow its customers more competitive advantage by driving more AI-intensive IoT applications at the edge,"

The Rogers WPN solution provides businesses with a dedicated, on-site wireless network platform that their IT team configures to connect devices securely on their network and to prioritize network traffic according to their business needs over public and private networks while having the end-to-end control of sensitive data to run IoT business applications. Expeto will provide its platform as a managed service to support the WPN solution.

The New Edge of the Enterprise Will Drive $2 Trillion in Gross Domestic Productivity Gains by 2030

It is estimated over the next decade, 14 million global industrial sites will be equipped with a wireless private network. This new productivity in the Industrial 4.0 revolution will unleash $2 trillion dollars of GDP gains worldwide1 in equipment utilization, automation, mobility, waste reduction, sustainability, and productivity gains. This is having an impact on business and the enterprise IT architecture as we know it. Every vertical is being impacted, from agriculture businesses to energy, transportation, and manufacturing.

To gain this competitive edge, the literal edge of the enterprise has shifted. According to Gartner, by 2025, 75 percent of data will be created outside of central data centers.2 Where once network architectures looked to keep valuable data contained inside the four walls of the corporate headquarters, this is no longer the case. Especially in the year of COVID, more employees are working from home, while more autonomous devices are being added in the field, and to our ports and factories. To keep social distancing protocols, businesses are finding more use cases to unleash the power of unmanned automation.

None of these use cases can be enabled without affordable, trusted wireless networks that protect valuable data anywhere, all the time, and can be managed with the skills and talent of the enterprise's local IT organization.

The Expeto NeXtworking Platform

Expeto is the world's first and market leading "carrier-grade" enterprise PMN platform that allows businesses to confidently bridge both public and private networks as one secure corporate Wide Area Network (WAN) without losing control of their data or devices. Unlike hardware-heavy legacy solutions, Expeto is a containerized, software solution purpose-built to install behind the firewall, from the cloud, at the edge, or on-premise. Affordably offered "as-a-service" and easily managed by IT, Expeto's NeXtworking platform is as easy to deploy and manage as a Wi-Fi network.

"Expeto is enabling the next generation of wireless connectivity by securely integrating public cloud and private edge computing to efficiently deploy brand new enterprise wireless applications and devices," said Norman Fekrat, Managing Partner, Imagine Wireless. "Expeto is that 'single pane of glass' from which an Enterprise CIO can manage and control their own Private Mobile Networks (PMN)."

Expeto NeXtworking platform is currently available; to learn more visit www.expeto.io.

About Expeto

Expeto offers the world's first enterprise Private Mobile Networking (PMN) platform for organizations to confidently deploy and scale connectivity of devices across public and private networks without losing end-to-end control of their data. Purpose-built for cloud and edge computing, Expeto's patented Enterprise First™ NeXtworking™ solution empowers organizations to create carrier-grade wireless networks with dynamic segmentation (slicing), automatic redundant failover, end-to-end data path control, and device/SIM management from a containerized platform behind firewalls. With NeXtworking, wireless networks can be fully-integrated, managed with the ease of Wi-Fi, and trusted like private 5G/LTE with a low total cost of ownership and unmatched time to value. With this secure, highly resilient and affordable connectivity, organizations can unleash the power of applications to drive meaningful improvements in efficiency, safety, and reliability to create better businesses and sustain a better world.

It's your network, your way. Learn more about Expeto visit http://expeto.io.

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI).

1 McKinsey Global Institute, "Connected World: An evolution in connectivity beyond the 5G revolution" - https://www.mckinsey.com/~/media/mckinsey/industries/technology%20media%20and%20telecommunications/telecommunications/our%20insights/connected%20world%20an%20evolution%20in%20connectivity%20beyond%20the%205g%20revolution/mgi_connected-world_discussion-paper_february-2020.pdf

2 Gartner Research, "What Edge Computing Means for Infrastructure and Operation Leaders" - https://www.gartner.com/smarterwithgartner/what-edge-computing-means-for-infrastructure-and-operations-leaders/

SOURCE Expeto

For further information: Michael Anderson, [email protected], http://expeto.io

Related Links

http://expeto.io

