Experts, Leaders, and Community Voices to Gather in Edmonton, Alberta for Commonwealth Conference on Environmental Resilience

EDMONTON, AB, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - As environmental risks continue to impact communities, economies, and global security, the Royal Commonwealth Society of Edmonton is bringing together experts, leaders, and community representatives for the RCS International Conference & Gala Dinner.

Held under the theme "Elements and the Commonwealth: Common Ground. Collective Action.", this three-day gathering will provide a rare forum to exchange knowledge, strengthen partnerships, and explore approaches related to emergency management, disaster preparedness, environmental resilience, and community readiness.

"The environmental challenges facing our communities transcend borders and require a shared and proactive commitment to collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and collective action," said Ian Havin, President of the Royal Commonwealth Society of Edmonton. "This conference will provide a unique opportunity to learn from one another and assess how we can build a more sustainable future for all citizens of the Commonwealth--and everyone around the globe."

The landmark gathering represents the first major Commonwealth convening of its kind since 2018. The event will feature a keynote address from Professor Emeritus David Karoly, FAA, FRSV from Australia, an internationally recognised expert on climate change and climate variability. It will also include participation from representatives across government, the military, emergency management, and mission-aligned organisations.

"Resilience cannot be achieved by any one organization, sector, or nation alone," said Ian. "This gathering reflects the importance of partnership and shared responsibility in addressing the challenges that affect us all."

The RCS International Conference & Gala Dinner will take place from September 10th to 13th in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. For more information and to reserve your tickets, visit https://www.rcsedmonton.com/event-details/rcs-international-conference-gala-dinner .

About the Royal Commonwealth Society of Edmonton (RCS Edmonton)

RCS Edmonton is a non-partisan, independent learned society and community organization dedicated to improving the lives and prospects of Commonwealth citizens around the world. As part of a global network spanning 56 member nations, RCS Edmonton works to advance education, collaboration, and community engagement across the Commonwealth and beyond.

SOURCE Royal Commonwealth Society of Edmonton

Media Contact: Mary Hunt, Board Secretary, Royal Commonwealth Society of Edmonton, [email protected]