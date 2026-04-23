Experts Call for Urgent Reform of AML Framework at Washington Policy Event hosted by Huggard Consulting Group

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- A distinguished panel of policymakers, legal experts, and financial industry leaders convened in Washington, D.C. yesterday to examine the effectiveness of the current Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regime, concluding that the system has become overly focused on procedural compliance at the expense of its core mission: combating financial crime.

The event, hosted by the Huggard Consulting Group, brought together senior representatives from government, Congress, law firms, and financial institutions. The panel featured prominent voices including two former FinCEN Directors, the President of the Bank Policy Institute, a scholar from the Cato Institute, and a former Chief of the U.S. Department of Justice's Money Laundering, Narcotics, and Forfeiture Section.

All participants agreed on the critical importance of AML efforts in addressing serious crimes such as drug trafficking, human exploitation, and terrorism. However, a strong consensus emerged that the current regulatory framework is misaligned with these goals.

"The system has shifted toward policing compliance rather than preventing crime," noted one panelist. "Institutions that effectively stop illicit activity can still face penalties for minor procedural deviations, creating counterproductive incentives."

Panelists highlighted that the existing AML model struggles to keep pace with increasingly sophisticated and adaptive criminal methodologies. They also raised concerns about unintended societal consequences, particularly the disproportionate impact on vulnerable populations, underserved communities, and charitable organisations operating in high-risk regions.

Privacy implications within the U.S. constitutional framework were also discussed, alongside emerging risks such as extortion schemes using false AML flags. These schemes involve threats of false reporting designed to trigger account closures or denial of financial services.

Looking ahead, opinions diverged on the potential role of artificial intelligence in modernising AML enforcement. While some panelists expressed optimism about AI, others cautioned that regulatory and institutional capacity gaps remain significant.

The discussion concluded with a call for simplification and reform, echoing feedback from similar forum recently held in Luxembourg. A recurring theme was the need to refocus on actionable intelligence, summarised by the phrase: "See something, say something."

The panel ultimately characterised the current AML framework as "compliance theatre", a system in urgent need of recalibration to restore effectiveness, reduce harm, and better address evolving threats.

For more information go to the AML website: https://www.betteramldc.com/resources

SOURCE Huggard Consulting Group

Media Contact: Stephen Weller, Huggard Consulting Group, [email protected] +32 497573394