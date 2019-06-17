Experience Toronto Latino Style!

TD Salsa in Toronto Festival features a month of activities leading up to Canada's biggest street dancing party of the summer

15th Annual TD Salsa on St. Clair on Sat. July 6th & Sun. July 7th

TORONTO, June 17, 2019 /CNW/ -- Get ready for a month filled with Latin food, dance and fun, as the Canadian Salsa Festivals project announces the 2019 lineup for Canada's largest celebration of Latin culture, the TD Salsa in Toronto Festival featuring the 15th annual TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival on Sat. July 6 & Sun. July 7.

The TD Salsa in Toronto Festival lineup features events throughout Toronto celebrating Latino art and culture through authentic dance, cuisine and music. The Maraca & Mango Latin art exhibition at the Toronto Metro Hall Rotunda displays work from a series of local Hispanic artists; and there will be salsa parties and FREE dance classes across the city, all in preparation for the FREE TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival Weekend!

The TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival is celebrating its 15th edition with its biggest lineup yet of savory Latin food, sizzling entertainment and non-stop dancing in the heart of mid-town Toronto. Experience the greatest Latin party north of the border by indulging in the array of authentic cuisine and enjoying live music, folklore presentations, free professional salsa dance lessons and entertainment for our younger audience. From beginners who come out for the FREE dance lessons on the street, to experienced salsa dancers who amaze the crowds, the family fiesta attracts salsa lovers from near and far.

Andrea Barrack, Global Head, Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship, TD Bank Group: "Through The Ready Commitment, TD is proud to sponsor Salsa in Toronto to celebrate Canada's largest Latin festival. Having supported this event since 2014, we recognize that cultural festivals have the power to unite us and teach us about one another. Salsa in Toronto offers shared experiences of music and dance that open doors to a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow."

Marana Bayon-on, CSFP Executive Director: "The Canadian Salsa Festivals Project (CSFP) not-for-profit organization is proud to celebrate 15 years of bringing to life the vibrant culture, arts, dance, music and cuisine enjoyed by the country's 1.8 million Spanish speakers and all Canadians with a passion for the Latino lifestyle. We are dedicated to celebrating Canada's rich diversity and the TD Salsa in Toronto Festival is a testament to our beautiful country's rich multicultural traditions."

Aldo Di Felice, TLN Media Group President: "TLN Media Group is proud to be an official festival partner since its inception in 2005. TD Salsa in Toronto and TD Salsa on St. Clair are perfect examples of our commitment to connecting cultures on television and in communities through shared experiences. As multicultural media leaders for 35 years, we couldn't be happier to be part of this growing success."

Save the date and get your dancing shoes ready…It is going to be ¡Caliente!

About TD Salsa In Toronto Festival & TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival www.SalsaInToronto.com

Canada's #1 Latino-themed cultural celebration, the TD Salsa in Toronto Festival takes place throughout the month of July and features the TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival (Sat. July 6 & Sun. July 7) in addition to a series of city wide events that celebrate the Latino culture through music, dance, art and authentic cuisine. The festivities feature Latin dance and art exhibitions, concerts and salsa dance parties all capped off with the main event, the 15th annual TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival.



The annual FREE TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival takes over midtown Toronto transforming a stretch of St. Clair Avenue West (from Winona Dr. to Christie St.) into Canada's biggest salsa party featuring an international caliber of Latin music, non-stop dancing in the streets, Latin foods and fun for the entire family! What started as a local two-day event in 2005 has grown into a nationally recognized annual celebration that attracts hundreds of thousands of salsa lovers from near and far.

The TD Salsa in Toronto Festival and TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival are produced by the Canadian Salsa Festivals Project, a federally incorporated Not-for-Profit organization.

About Canadian Salsa Festivals Project www.canadiansalsafestivalsproject.org

The mandate of the Canadian Salsa Festivals Project ("CSFP") is to develop, produce, support, promote and present ethno-culturally relevant heritage-based works and experiences that elevate public appreciation, understanding and participation in Canada's rich multicultural traditions. This is a federally incorporated not-for-profit entity and the main organizer of the annual TD Salsa in Toronto Festival, Canada's largest celebration of Latin arts, music, and culture that features the TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival.

About TD Global Corporate Citizenship

TD has a long-standing commitment to enriching the lives of its customers, colleagues and communities. As part of its corporate citizenship platform, The Ready Commitment, TD is targeting CDN $1 billion (US $775 million) in total by 2030 towards community giving in four areas critical to opening doors for a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow – Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health. Through The Ready Commitment, TD aspires to link its business, philanthropy and human capital to help people feel more confident - not just about their finances, but also in their ability to achieve their personal goals in a changing world. For further information, visit www.td.com/thereadycommitment.

About TLN Media Group

TLN Media Group is Canada's most influential multicultural media company, connecting cultures on television, online and in communities through storytelling and shared experiences. In addition to TLN, its flagship English-language channel, the company also offers Canada's most widely distributed foreign language television channels led by #1 Hispanic channel, Univision Canada and #1 Italian channel Mediaset Italia. Additional Italian channels include TeleBimbi and TGCOM24. The family of Spanish channels is made up of TeleNiños and a group of 4 leading foreign services; Cinelatino, Wapa TV, Television Dominicana and CentroAmerica TV. TLN also operates English-language specialty channel EuroWorld Sport. A leader in supporting and developing Canadian multiculturalism, TLN Media Group produces and commissions hundreds of unique and culturally significant Canadian-made programs each year.

