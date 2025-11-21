Experience the Magic: Holland Cross Christmas Village Kicks Off with Spectacular Tree Lighting Ceremony

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Step into the holiday spirit at Holland Cross Christmas Village, Ottawa's newest seasonal celebration, with the highlight of the season: the Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday, November 27th at 6:00 PM. This immersive event promises an unforgettable evening for families, friends, and the entire community.

At the heart of the festivities stands a genuine, beautifully illuminated Christmas tree, bringing the warmth and magic of the season to life. Attendees will be serenaded by Charles Dickens Carollers, performing live on opening night, and Santa will lead the countdown to the tree lighting, creating a magical moment for visitors of all ages.

Holland Cross Christmas Village is thoughtfully designed to be a joyful, family-friendly experience, featuring Christmas music and a dazzling light installation, along with artisanal vendors and festive food. The Tree Lighting Ceremony marks the official start of this enchanting holiday activation, offering a memorable evening to connect, celebrate, and create lasting holiday memories.

Event Details:

Tree Lighting Ceremony: Thursday, November 27, 2025

Thursday, November 27, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM

6:00 PM Location: Holland Cross, 1620 Scott Street, Ottawa

Holland Cross, 1620 Scott Street, Ottawa Highlights: Real Christmas tree lighting, Santa leading the countdown, Charles Dickens Carollers performance, Christmas music, dazzling light installation, and festive food

Join us as we kick off the holiday season in spectacular fashion. Holland Cross Christmas Village is the perfect place to gather with loved ones, experience the magic of the holidays, and be part of Ottawa's newest festive tradition.

SOURCE Holland Cross Christmas Village

For more information or to arrange an interview contact: Donna Rosati, Marketing Consultant, [email protected], 416-999-3818