Experience the Future of Gaming: Tencent Games Brings Innovative Game Technologies to GDC 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- In anticipation of the 2025 Game Developers Conference (GDC), Tencent Games, the world's leading platform for game development, publishing and operations, today announced it will showcase its innovative game development technologies and closed-door game demonstration of TiMi Studio Group's yet-to-be-released multi-player adventure RPG - Honor of Kings: World, at the GDC Expo Hall. Alongside these launches are 13 expert-led sessions and a feature-rich booth, spotlighting next-generation innovations shaping the future of player experiences and game development.

Tencent Games at GDC 2025

At Tencent Games' booth, Anti-Cheat Expert (ACE) will present their 20 years of experience in safeguarding game integrity. With an industry-leading AI-driven anti-cheat technology, ACE is equipped to counter both prevalent and evolving threats, including AI cheats. Visitors can also learn about GiiNEX AI, the revolutionary gaming platform launched at GDC 2024, now supporting 150 million daily active users across top global game titles. Additionally, WeTest, Tencent's official one-stop game quality service platform, will showcase a suite of AI-powered testing solutions spanning the entire game lifecycle which is adopted by over 1,000 leading global game companies, supporting this dynamic industry's growth.

Attendees can also expect an engaging exploration of advancements in gaming technology and operational insights. With AI leading the change into the future of gaming, Elvis Liu, Principal Engineer of Tencent Games, Morefun Studios will be delving into human-AI communication in his panel, "F.A.C.U.L.: The First FPS AI Companion Who Understands Human Language." Elvis will discuss the advancements in gaming AI technology that allows players to interact with F.A.C.U.L., an AI companion in the first-person shooter game "Arena Breakout", to undertake complex commands and perform a series of tasks that were hitherto impossible.

Another exciting highlight is "Delta Force': Performant High-Quality Terrain and Biome Technology for PC and Mobile" with Hang Jiao, Engine Team Lead and Lichuan Wang, Technical Art Team Lead at Team Jade, TiMi Studio Group, that will dive into creating expansive and immersive environments across platforms while achieving industry leading performance on a wide range of devices..

The Tencent Games Developer Summit will be held on March 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (PST), offering a series of nine expert-led sessions on a range of topics, including advanced graphic techniques such as Inline Ray Tracing for enhanced shadows and ambient occlusion. In a deep dive into Delta Force over three sessions, Team Jade will share strategies for designing expansive PvP levels, essential elements that define a tactical shooter, and the process of delivering high-quality visuals across platforms, providing actionable insights for developers optimizing game development.

The summit will also explore how community feedback and developer passion drive innovation, with sessions on AI-driven conversational solutions for deeper player engagement, and techniques to gather genuine player insights during playtesting phases. Additional sessions will explore evolving cloud strategies, and key user acquisition technologies for sustaining Games-as-a-Service success. With insights into both technical and creative aspects, the summit promises to equip developers with the insights and tools to push the boundaries of game creation.

As the global gaming workforce evolves, Tencent remains committed to nurturing emerging talent through its "Future Innovators: Tencent Campus Drive," which connects passionate students with hands-on experience, mentorship, and global perspectives. At this dedicated space, attendees can engage directly with recruiters and gain insights into Tencent's business, talent philosophy, and career opportunities across Canada, China, Dubai, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States. With roles available in game engineering, design, marketing, and research, graduating students can explore career paths that align with their aspirations while developing the skills needed to thrive in the dynamic gaming industry.

Media who schedule appointments at GDC will be one of the first in the world to get an exclusive hands-on preview of Honor of Kings: World, an epic new multi-player adventure RPG set in the same universe as the world's most popular mobile MOBA, Honor of Kings. Led by Simen Lv, Lead Game Designer for Honor of Kings: World, media will be immersed in gameplay demonstrations highlighting mechanics and combat styles while gaining insights into compelling narratives and the proprietary technologies bringing this adventure to life.

As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation in the gaming industry, Anti-Cheat Expert (ACE) and WeTest are taking a part in the Thriving in Games Group (TIGG) Developer Summit at GDC 2025 along with other global video game companies in TIGG. ACE and WeTest will contribute to several insightful sessions focused on cutting-edge technology, security, and game quality assurance. WeTest will systematically demonstrate Tencent Games' quality assurance system, presenting comprehensive solutions from functional testing, performance optimization, and security protection to global localization testing. It will detail how to address challenges across multiple platforms, regions, and international markets, while introducing IEEE P3391, the first international standard for mobile game quality, which aims to establish unified game quality evaluation criteria and enhance the overall quality standards of the global gaming industry.

Additionally, ACE will share insights on AI-powered solutions for mobile game anti-cheating, detailing the innovative behavioral detection systems that go beyond traditional methods. Tencent Games is excited to contribute to these discussions, which aims to collaborate with the industry to enhance game quality, security, and player experience.

For more information, please visit Tencent Games on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Tencent Games Core Concepts, March 21 – Friday

F.A.C.U.L.: The First FPS AI Companion Who Understands Human Language

Elvis Liu | Principal Engineer, Tencent Games

1:30 pm – 2:30 pm | Room 2016, West Hall

'Delta Force': Performant High-Quality Terrain and Biome Technology for PC and Mobile

Hang Jiao | Engine Team Lead, TiMi Studio Group, Tencent Games

Lichuan Wang | Technical Art Team Lead, TiMi Studio Group, Tencent Games

3:00 pm – 4:00 pm | Room 2018, West Hall

Tencent Games Developer Summit, March 17 – Monday

Noise or Insight? Five Tips to Get Real Insights in Playtests!

Joe Yu I Senior Insights Manager, Tencent Games

Kristy Zheng I Senior Lead of Market & User Research, Tencent Games

9:30 am - 10:30 am| Room 2024, West Hall

The Procedural Way : Reconstruct Mega City of Qin Dynasty

Yuqing Chen I Tech Artist, TiMi Studio Group, Tencent Games

Guo Yu I Tech Artist, Efficiency Product Department, Tencent Games

10:50 am - 11:50 am | Room 2024, West Hall

Conversational AI Gaming Solution

Jiayi Chen I Senior Product Architect, Tencent

12:00 pm - 1:00 pm | Room 2024, West Hall

Large Scale PvP Level Design in DELTA FORCE

Henry Dong | Lead Level Designer, TiMi Studio Group, Tencent Games

1:20 pm - 1:50 ppm | Room 2024, West Hall

Delta Force: Become A Hero, Rebuild the Extraction Gameplay

Olio Yang I Lead Combat Designer, TiMi Studio Group, Tencent Games

2:10 pm - 2:40 pm| Room 2024, West Hall

The Creation of Delta Force Art Style: Cross-Platform Visual and Style Development

William Liu I Art Director, TiMi Studio Group, Tencent Games

3:00 pm-3:30 pm | Room 2024, West Hall

The Inline RayTracing practice for Shadow and AO on Mobile

Aron Lu I Game Engine Engineer, Ecosystem Group, Tencent Games

Wei Yao I Senior Game Engine Engineer, Ecosystem Group, Tencent Games

3:50 pm - 4:20 pm| Room 2024, West Hall

Innovation of pLTV in GaaS User Acqusition

Feyman Wang I Lead of Machine Learning, IEG Growth Platform, Tencent Games

Hannah Han I Growth Partnership Senior Operation Manager, IEG Growth Platform, Tencent Games

4:40 pm - 5:10 pm| Room 2024, West Hall

Evolving Cloud Strategies for Developers

Liam Deane I Principal Analyst, Omdia

5:30 pm - 6:00 pm | Room 2024, West Hall

Tencent Games GDC 2025 – Booth Details

March 19 to 21

Booth No. S741, South Hall, Moscone Center

SOURCE Tencent Games

Steve Park, [email protected]