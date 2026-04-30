ExpensePoint Bolsters Leadership for AI-First Total Spend Management

ExpensePoint, under the leadership of CEO Mo Farid, has brought on new leadership to accelerate the advancement of its AI-first total spend management platform.

WINNIPEG, MB, Apr. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - ExpensePoint has announced executive leadership updates under CEO Mohamed "Mo" Farid to accelerate the company's transition to an AI-first total spend management platform. Farid was appointed CEO following ExpensePoint's 2024 acquisition led by Sage Capital Partners Inc., alongside co-investors, in partnership with MKF Growth LLC.

ExpensePoint is focused on modernizing a category that remains essential for finance teams yet still creates unnecessary work for employees. The company's AI-first roadmap is designed to reduce manual steps, improve visibility into spend, and help finance teams move faster with fewer exceptions. Today, ExpensePoint customers report 85% faster project expense reconciliation and a 40% reduction in month-end closing time.

"Finance teams are being asked to do more with tighter timelines and higher expectations," said Farid. "The opportunity in expense management is to simplify the experience for employees while giving finance better clarity and consistency at scale. We're building the leadership team to execute on that opportunity."

Since Farid's appointment, ExpensePoint has doubled its engineering headcount and expanded its go-to-market team to support accelerated growth, backed by a customer base with a 98% CSAT score and 93% customer retention rate.

Leadership updates include:

Diane Ratigan has been appointed Vice President, Revenue and Customer Care, bringing experience from Higher Logic and PGi. In this role, Ratigan will focus on scaling customer experience and commercial execution as ExpensePoint expands AI-driven capabilities and outcomes for finance teams.

has been appointed Vice President, Revenue and Customer Care, bringing experience from Higher Logic and PGi. In this role, Ratigan will focus on scaling customer experience and commercial execution as ExpensePoint expands AI-driven capabilities and outcomes for finance teams. Matthew Toews, a member of ExpensePoint's founding team, continues as Chief Technology Officer, leading product and engineering execution across ExpensePoint's platform and integration strategy.

a member of ExpensePoint's founding team, continues as Chief Technology Officer, leading product and engineering execution across ExpensePoint's platform and integration strategy. Yasser Idris has joined as Principal Engineer, bringing experience from Deeplite, Ludia, and other technology organizations.

Finance teams looking to reduce manual spend processes and improve compliance can learn more about ExpensePoint's platform or request a demo to see the AI-first experience firsthand.

About ExpensePoint

ExpensePoint is a global expense management platform that helps finance teams, employees, and organizations worldwide simplify spend, stay compliant, and move faster. Founded in 2000 and trusted by customers across more than 106 countries, ExpensePoint delivers automated expense management software built for usability, compliance, and scale--from growing businesses to enterprise organizations.

For more information, visit ExpensePoint.com and connect via Linkedin.

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SOURCE ExpensePoint