Expect strong notes of summer in the latest Waterloo Signature Series Collection

KITCHENER, ON, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ -

HIGHLIGHTS:

Waterloo Summer 2022 Signature Series (CNW Group/Waterloo Brewing Ltd.)

The Waterloo Signature Series returns with three new small batch premium brews

Curated for the changing seasons, this new pack will satisfy your warm weather taste buds with summer brew styles featuring impressive fruit blends

This Premium mix 6-pack will be available for only $21.95

The Waterloo Signature Series Collection is back with three new carefully curated premium small batch beers created with summer in mind.

This installment of the collection features two cans of each new brew. The first is Waterloo Tropical Hazy Juicy IPA, a hazy IPA bursting with tropical fruit flavour. Next is Waterloo Black Currant Pomegranate Saison, a rich, purple coloured brew that is light, dry, but refreshing and has fruity, peppery notes. Last but not least is Waterloo Tangerine Peach Wheat, a sessionable beer that balances sweet peach and tart tangerine for a refreshing and relaxed experience.

"We know beer lovers of all kinds will enjoy the flavours we've balanced together in this new installment of our Signature Series Collection," said Trish Benne, Director of Brewing and Blending at Waterloo Brewing.

"As Ontario's first craft brewer, we have a legacy of pioneering taste and style. The Signature Series is a way for our brew master and her team to explore, reinvent and push craft brewing to new heights," said Kim Mannerow, Director of Marketing. "We're extremely proud of our brewing heritage and the adventurous spirit of the Waterloo Signature Series."

This premium mix pack has 6x473ml cans at 5.5% alcohol and is available for $21.95. Available mid-March at The Beer Store, select grocery locations, and in-store or online at the Waterloo Brewing Beer Store.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.waterloobrewing.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Waterloo Brewing Ltd.

For further information: and interview requests please contact: Kim Mannerow, Waterloo Brewing, Director of Marketing, 519-742-2732, x105, [email protected]