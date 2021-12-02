Expansion into United Arab Emirates will put Mimi's Rock Brands into Marketplaces across the Middle East

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Mimi's Rock Corp., (the "Company") (TSXV: MIMI) (OTCQB: MIMNF) today announced its plan to expand into the Middle East through a new partnership with UltraPharma, a licensed pharmaceutical distribution company located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates reaching more consumers with top brands Dr. Tobias health supplements and skin care All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals.

UltraPharma's multichannel marketing and distribution network enables customers in the Middle East to access and purchase a wide range of products offered by Mimi's Rock. In the past decade, the Middle Eastern market demonstrated strong growth in health-conscious consumers who are looking for high quality, authentic vitamins, supplements and beauty products. UltraPharma has over 25 years of experience in the UAE and are renowned for using tailored content that speaks the language of Mimi's Rock audience. Through UltraPharma's relationship with top eCommerce channels - Amazon, Noon, Mumzworld and FITAMINAT - Mimi's Rock's inventory will immediately reach a wide audience in preparation for 2022 goals.

Mimi's Rock's first shipment of Dr. Tobias health supplements will reach the United Emirates in time for holiday shopping and will be sold online through multiple marketplaces at the onset to meet the demands of shoppers across the country. Followed by All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals to be available by the new year.

"Expanding Mimi's Rock proprietary supplement, nutraceutical and beauty care product brands into new markets is a top strategic priority," said David Kohler, Chief Executive Officer at Mimi's Rock. "We are confident our brands are well positioned to meet consumer demands in the United Arab Emirates. With top rated health supplements and beauty care products, we look forward to introducing them to top quality products for which Mimi's Rock brands are known."

Mimi's Rock's mission is to help people be the best version of themselves and expansion into markets such as China will support the health and wellness of people everywhere.

About UltraPharma:

UltraPharma is a Ministry of Health licensed pharmaceutical distribution company located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. UltraPharma's journey began in 1996 in Abu Dhabi as UltraMed; specializing in distribution of medical consumables and safety products for hospitals, laboratories and blood banks. In 2012, UltraMed expanded its operation to reach the wider Middle Eastern market through the inception of UltraPharma in Dubai. In 2019, UltraPharma launched its eCommerce site FITAMINAT, which offers high quality health and beauty products and over two dozen brands - including Sambucol, Biolgan, and Haliborange.

About Mimi's Rock Corp.:

Mimi's Rock Corp. is an online dietary supplement and wellness company which market and sells its products under the Dr Tobias, All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals brand names. The Dr Tobias brand features over 30 products, including the top-selling Colon 14-Day Cleanse and the #1 selling Omega 3 Fish Oil on Amazon.com. All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals products focus on skin and beauty care. Products sold under the All Natural and Maritime Naturals brand names are made in Canada and registered with Health Canada and under the EU Cosmetics Act. All Natural Advice has been featured on BNN as a top selling skincare brand in Canada, and has been rated the #1 Beauty Brand on Amazon Canada for the past four years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Please refer to the 2020 Annual Financial Statements for more details on the Company's calculation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Please visit www.mimisrock.com or www.sedar.com for the Company's recent filings.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Mimi's Rock Corp.

For further information: David Kohler - CEO, 905-330-5081, [email protected]; Bill Mitoulas - Investor Relations, 416-479-9547, [email protected]

Related Links

https://mimisrock.com/#home

