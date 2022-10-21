YARMOUTH, NS, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Colton LeBlanc, Minister of the Public Service Commission, Minister of Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services and Minister of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie, and Nicole Albright, Chair of the Mariners Centre Expansion Steering Committee, announced more than $29,9 million in joint funding for the expansion of the Mariners Centre in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia. Chris d'Entremont, Member of Parliament for West Nova, Her Worship Pam Mood, Mayor of the Town of Yarmouth, John Cunningham, Warden of the Municipality of the District of Yarmouth, Danny Muise, Warden of the Municipality of the District of Argyle, and Wade Cleveland, Chair of the Mariners Centre Board of Directors, were also in attendance.

"The expansion of the Mariners Centre provides the community with new opportunities to gather and stay active while supporting two key components of a successful community: tourism and trade. I'm thrilled that the federal government could support this initiative through our Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program and I'm fully confident that the community will be much better served by such a comprehensive facility," said the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $15.9 million in this project. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing $4 million. The Municipality of the District of Yarmouth, the Municipality of the District of Argyle and the Town of Yarmouth are providing a total of $10 million.

"The Mariners Centre provides important opportunities for people from the entire southwest region to connect and be active. This expansion will create more accessible and inclusive spaces that benefit youth, families, seniors and visitors. Hubs like these play a vital role in ensuring stronger, healthier communities," said the Honourable Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services and MLA for Argyle, on behalf of Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.

"Quality of life is tremendously important and this project will certainly play a huge part in ensuring this region benefits on that front. It will continue to take a team of committed partners to get us there, and a huge thank you goes out today to the Federal and Provincial Governments for their pledge to be part of this through their amazing funding announcement. On behalf of the entire community, we are grateful for this partnership and when the project is completed, of course invite you for a workout followed by a swim!" said Her Worship Pam Mood, Mayor of the Town of Yarmouth.

"After several years and countless hours of effort put forth by the community and local governments, I am thrilled that this project is officially moving forward. The modern pool at the Mariners Centre will become an integral component of community recreation in the area, helping to foster economic development and aiding in attracting newcomers to call our region their new home. Council is very pleased to financially partner with the Town of Yarmouth, the Municipality of Argyle, the Federal government, and the Province of Nova Scotia in making this expansion a reality," said John Cunningham, Warden of the Municipality of the District of Yarmouth.

"This historical funding announcement is a wonderful first step in providing a world-class fitness experience for all residents of the region. Today's announcement is proof that when municipalities work together, they can develop strong relationships with their federal and provincial partners, and achieve great things for their residents," said Danny Muise, Warden of the Municipality of the District of Argyle.

"As chair of the expansion committee, I could not be more proud of our collective accomplishments to date. I am thrilled to be a part of a team of Municipal, Federal, and Provincial governments, coming together to support a fantastic addition to our region, and I am excited to see the contributions from our residents to this legacy project," said Nicole Albright, Chair of the Mariners Centre Expansion Steering Committee.

Funding will support the expansion of the existing Mariners Centre to include an aquatic centre, a wellness centre and multi-purposes spaces. The existing arenas will be renovated and will feature a new walking track. The different components of the facility will be linked by a two level 'street' providing an all-weather social space where people can gather. The facility will be designed to be net-zero ready, climate-resilient, inclusive and barrier-free. Once completed, the expanded Mariners Centre will provide dynamic community and wellness programming that will improve the quality of life of residents for years to come.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

The Government of Canada funding is provided through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is an integral part of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada.

At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply on the Infrastructure Canada website.

website. Applicants with large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million were accepted through a competitive intake process which closed on July 6, 2021 . A second intake is anticipated later in 2022, however, the date has not yet been determined. Details about the second intake will be published to the Infrastructure Canada – Green and Inclusive Community Buildings' website as soon as they become available.

to were accepted through a competitive intake process which closed on . A second intake is anticipated later in 2022, however, the date has not yet been determined. Details about the second intake will be published to the Infrastructure Canada – Green and Inclusive Community Buildings' website as soon as they become available. Applicants with small and medium retrofit projects to existing community buildings ranging in total eligible cost from $100,000 to $2,999,999 are accepted and funded on a rolling intake basis.

to are accepted and funded on a rolling intake basis. Announced in December 2020 , Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

, Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and in investments towards a healthy environment and economy. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

