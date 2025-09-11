Exodus Adventure Travels and Zoomer Magazine Name Cindy Burgess The Adventurer in Residence for "Radical Sabbatical" Program

Canadian Media Personality and Storyteller Cindy Burgess to Report on the Joys of Global Travel

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Exodus Adventure Travels , the international leader in small group guided travel and Zoomer , the award-winning lifestyle publication for discerning Canadians who want to experience life to the fullest through travel, adventure and reinvention, today announced the winner of the Zoomer Traveller of the Year Award. Cindy Burgess, Canadian traveler, content creator, and media personality has been chosen to be the 2025 Adventurer in Residence.

Travel Storyteller Cindy Burgess, recipient of the Exodus Adventure Travels and Zoomer 2025 Radical Sabbatical

Now in its second year, Exodus' Radical Sabbatical program offers one travel enthusiast worldwide travel across a variety of expertly guided tours. The program is designed to highlight the joys of small group active travel, featuring in-depth knowledge from local experts, the camaraderie of fellow travelers, and a diverse range of adventures, from hiking and biking to cultural and wildlife experiences.

This year, Exodus' Radical Sabbatical has been expanded through a partnership with the annual Zoomer Travel Awards to create and prize the Traveller of the Year Award winner. The awards are the experiential arm of Mapped, Zoomer's boutique travel vertical which caters to the brand's well-heeled, time-rich, travel-obsessed audience. The collaboration invites travelers to swap their daily routine for global exploration, capturing authentic storytelling aboard Exodus' adventures with a focus on fostering deeper connections to destinations and local communities.

Burgess was selected from a nationwide call for entries hosted across Exodus and Zoomer's digital platforms. The contest invited applicants to reflect on their relationship with travel, share a defining adventure moment, and demonstrate the storytelling skills they'd bring to the role. A self-described "Swiss Army Knife of Storytelling," Burgess stood out for her compelling voice, adventurous spirit, and professional media background.

A seasoned journalist with more than 25 years of experience, Burgess has worked in newsrooms across Canada and the U.S., and today runs a video production company, Pro Video Content. She also teaches journalism and communications part-time at the college and university level in Ontario.

In addition to her work in multimedia storytelling, Burgess is a passionate traveler and nature enthusiast. Her past adventures have included storm chasing in Tornado Alley, heli-skiing in the Rockies, sailing around icebergs off Canada's east coast, and even melting the soles of her shoes while trekking an active volcano in Guatemala. Whether capturing content for clients or documenting her own experiences through photography, video, and blog posts, Burgess brings a polished, journalistic lens to every destination.

Throughout her Radical Sabbatical, Burgess will take part in carefully selected Exodus Adventure Travels itineraries. She will document her journeys using a combination of photography, short-form video, and personal narrative, sharing stories across Exodus and Zoomer social channels and culminating in a feature within Zoomer's annual 'Reasons to Travel' issue in 2026.

"Being named the 2025 Adventurer in Residence is the opportunity of a lifetime," said Cindy Burgess. "Exodus Adventure Travels has such a diverse range of experiences that connect travelers to the world in an authentic, thoughtful way. I'm excited to capture those moments and share them with fellow adventurers who believe, like I do, that travel can transform us at any stage of life."

For more information about Exodus Adventure Travels, and to follow Adventurer in Residence Cindy Burgess's journey, visit exodustravels.com or follow @ExodusTravels and @ZoomerMapped on social media.

About Exodus Adventure Travels

For more than 50 years Exodus Adventure Travels has been the leader in active hiking, biking, culture and wildlife adventures and is known for its commitment to "improve life through travel." Exodus Adventure Travels is a winner of the National Geographic Traveler Reader Awards and is a recipient of the Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Award, Good Housekeeping's Family Travel Award, Wanderlust Magazine's Best Tour Leader of the Year, USA Today's Readers' Choice Award, and the Men's Journal Travel Awards. This year, Exodus Adventure Travels also received the coveted Global Vision Award from Travel & Leisure.

Exodus Adventure Travels is a certified B Corporation (B Corp), further demonstrating its commitment to improve life through travel, dedicated to creating incredible, community-driven adventures, and understands the importance of nature and wildlife conservation through programs such as rewilding and partnering with scientists to restore biodiversity.

Exodus Adventure Travels is part of Travelopia, the world's largest collection of experiential travel brands. Travelopia's more than 20 award-winning travel brands lead the way in creating unique experiences for guests around the world. To learn more about Exodus Adventure Travels and the company's adventures visit ExodusTravels.com , or follow the company on social @ExodusTravels.

About ZoomerMedia Limited

Founded by television and media icon Moses Znaimer in 2008, ZoomerMedia Limited is a multimedia company devoted to creating content, services and experiences for Canada's most powerful audiences: the 17.2 million people aged 45-plus aka "Zoomers", and the 13.7 million Millennials and Gen Zs, coincidentally also called "Zoomers", who follow in their footsteps. The national properties include broadcast, television and radio broadcasts as well as The Zoomer Digital Network ("ZDN"). ZDN reaches 18.5 million monthly active users with over a billion annual pageviews and social media engagements, ZDN includes the following: Zoomer Magazine and Zoomer.com , BlogTo , Daily Hive , The Peak , and Curiocity .

