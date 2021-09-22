exocad Releases ChairsideCAD 3.0 Galway Software For Single-Visit Dentistry

The software includes a step-by-step guide through the design process and a smooth integration with open intraoral scanners, production devices and implant systems. " ChairsideCAD's open architecture means clinicians can pair it easily with their preferred open hardware devices ," said Tillmann Steinbrecher, CEO and cofounder of exocad. "This gives our users real freedom of choice helping to further one of our primary goals at exocad: creating software that's truly future-proof."

The new release offers improved automatic design proposals. Instant Anatomic Morphing enables efficient adjustments: the anatomy of teeth automatically adjusts in real-time for dynamic occlusion. Smile design with exocad's advanced 2D/3D approach is now faster, thanks to AI-based detection of facial features. exocad's cloud-based data transfer tool dentalshare simplifies the communication and collaboration between clinicians, dental technicians and production centers. ChairsideCAD 3.0 Galway seamlessly integrates with exocad's leading lab and guided surgery software programs, DentalCAD and exoplan.

Users of the new ChairsideCAD 3.0 Galway can benefit from a system that integrates with their current workflows. Further highlights include:

Broad levels of automation – dental professionals can finalize a crown design in just a few clicks

Greater flexibility in the selection and integration of intraoral scanners, 3D printers and milling machines

Improved abutment design *

Seamless connection with exocad's guided surgery solution exoplan *

* Simple interdisciplinary collaboration between practitioner and dental laboratory through efficient integration with DentalCAD , exocad's leading lab software

, exocad's leading lab software Highly automated pre-op workflow: dentists can easily recreate the existing tooth anatomy if they prefer to maintain the exact same shape and function of the tooth

In 2021, for the third year in a row, ChairsideCAD was selected for the Cellerant Best of Class Technology Award.

ChairsideCAD 3.0 Galway is now available in the EU and other select markets. exocad names its releases after current EU "European Capitals of Culture" and selected the Irish city of Galway for the current release cycle.

Additional information is available at exocad.com/chairsidecad

* Product available in selected markets only. Check with your local distributor for availability.

About exocad GmbH

exocad GmbH, an Align Technology, Inc. company, is a leading dental CAD software provider. exocad vigorously pushes the boundaries of digital dentistry, providing flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use CAD/CAM software for dental labs and dental practices worldwide. More than 45,000 valued customers plan implants and create functional and refined restorations with exocad's DentalCAD, ChairsideCAD and exoplan software. For more information and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit exocad.com.

