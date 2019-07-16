exocad ChairsideCAD Recognized as a 2019 Best of Class Technology Award Winner

"We are entering a new era in dentistry — one that will change how we diagnose, treat, and manage our patients and practices," said Dr. Lou Shuman, CEO of Cellerant and founder of the Best of Class Technology Awards. "This was a breakthrough year in product and services technologies. The panel spent hundreds of hours in close discussion reviewing and analyzing the corporate landscape. Pay close attention to our winners as they are truly leading the way to provide you what is best in today's contemporary practice."

exocad is the choice of software for leading manufacturers of dental CAD/CAM systems. With the new ChairsideCAD, clinicians now have the freedom to choose the best hardware and software for same-day dentistry regardless of the product or system they prefer. This is a groundbreaking evolution since historically the industry has been limited to specific workflows and that specific hardware/software work together adhering to a more closed architecture. Derived from exocad DentalCAD, a signature software solution within the dental laboratory marketplace for over a decade, ChairsideCAD includes dentalshare, a powerful collaboration tool for clinicians and labs. "We are honored to receive this prestigious industry award from our clinical audience. With the introduction of exocad ChairsideCAD, clinicians can now access labs, design and production centers with the freedom of choice like never before," states Larry Bodony, President of exocad America, Inc. He continued, "With this revolutionary open and flexible workflow, clinicians can finally maximize their return on investment as well as valuable chairtime."

"Our goal is to help the doctor make the best decisions for their office which, in the end, benefits the patients that we all serve," said John Flucke, DDS, Best of Class panel member. "I'm honored to be able to help my peers with the decision-making process and helping them wade through the plethora of high-tech products that can change offices and lives for the better."

The 2019 Cellerant Best of Class Technology Award is selected by a panel of the most prominent technology leaders in dentistry: Paul Feuerstein, DMD, technology editor for Dentistry Today, John Flucke, DDS, technology editor for Dental Products Report, Marty Jablow, DMD, known as America's technology coach, Pamela Maragliano-Muniz, DMD, editor-in-chief of Inside Dental Hygiene, Chris Salierno, DDS, editor-in-chief of Dental Economics, and Lou Shuman, DMD, CAGS, founder and creator of the Best of Class Technology Award.

Larry Bodony claims, "Having received the Best of Class Award from the Cellerant Company and recognition from their exclusive panel of experts is truly an honor, for which we are incredibly proud."

About exocad

exocad GmbH is a dynamic and innovative software company committed to expanding the possibilities of digital dentistry and providing resellers with flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use CAD/CAM software for dental labs and dental practices. exocad software has been chosen by leading OEMs worldwide for integration into their dental CAD/CAM offerings, and thousands of exocad DentalCAD licenses are sold each year. For more information and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit exocad.com.

About the Cellerant Best of Class Technology Award

The selection process relies on an expert panel of dentists recognized as thought leaders and educators. It includes Dr. Paul Feuerstein, Dr. John Flucke, Dr. Marty Jablow, Dr. Pamela Maragliano-Muniz, Dr. Chris Salierno, and Dr. Lou Shuman. Over the course of each year, the panel members seek out and conduct research on potentially practice-changing technologies, with deliberations on nominees and final voting taking place in February. Panelists are precluded from voting in any category where they have consulting relationships. The entire selection process is conducted and managed on a not-for-profit basis. For more information on the Cellerant Best of Class Awards and the 2019 Award Winners, go to cellerantconsulting.com/bestofclass.

About Cellerant Consulting Group

Founded and led by CEO Dr. Lou Shuman, DMD, CAGS, Cellerant provides strategic dental market insights, clinical expertise, implementation resources and support to accelerate growth for client dental companies. Cellerant services include new concept incubation, clinical product evaluation, product development, continuing education program development and CE sponsorship, strategic branding and marketing, online marketing, content marketing and dental media relations management. As an orthodontist and former owner of a 10-doctor multi-specialty private group practice, Dr. Shuman guides clients to offer products that engage dental customers and provide sustained differentiation. Cellerant operates under a unique model that merges leading voices in clinical product evaluation and strategic partner companies to provide a menu of services from one easily accessible network.

