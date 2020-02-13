exo4 Candiac Line Service Interruption in Effect Until Further Notice

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - exo informs its customers that due to the presence of demonstrators on the Canadian Pacific Railway (CP), the interruption of the exo4 Candiac train service continues. The shuttle bus service remains in place.

Since Monday morning, approximately thirty coach buses have been transporting clients from Candiac, Delson, Saint-Constant and Sainte-Catherine stations to Mansfield Terminus. The exo teams are making every effort to set up alternative services and guide customers during the disruption.

However, please be aware that, due to the shortage of drivers and buses in the greater metropolitan area, the shuttle service may be reduced and may require the use of school buses.

exo is monitoring the situation closely and encourages its clients to visit its website and exo4 Candiac line Twitter feed to get the latest information regarding this service disruption. These platforms will be updated regularly over the next few hours, and for the duration of the disruption.

About exo

Since June 1, 2017, exo operates regular bus and paratransit services for the North and South Shore, as well as the commuter train network in the Greater Montréal area. The exo system has 6 train lines, 237 bus lines and 60 shared taxi lines. The second largest transit operator in Greater Montréal, exo enabled over 45 million trips in 2018, including nearly 700,000 using paratransit. exo.quebec

SOURCE exo

For further information: for the media: Catherine Maurice, Media Relations Advisor, Phone: 514-287-2464, ext. 4057, [email protected]

Related Links

https://exo.quebec/

