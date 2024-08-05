Exness launches biggest-ever brand campaign, 'Born to Trade'

LIMASSOL, Cyprus , Aug. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -- Exness, one of the world's largest multi-asset brokers, has just announced the launch of its biggest global brand campaign, "Born to Trade."

Debuting on August 5, alongside a powerful video ad which speaks to its overall narrative, the campaign targets traders who embrace challenges, seize opportunities, and make bold decisions every day. It serves as a reminder that trading is not just about the act itself, but also the definition of what it means to be a trader.

Exness launches "Born to Trade" campaign

"At Exness, we believe that real traders were born to trade; and that trading is an innate calling to which only the best of brokers can respond," said Alfonso Cardalda, Chief Marketing Officer at Exness. "The 'Born to Trade' campaign highlights the exceptional quality, dependability, and product superiority that clients consistently experience with Exness, showcasing exactly why we are the preferred choice for traders globally," he added.

"Born to Trade" is more than just a tagline; it reflects the relentless passion and determination that defines trading. It's about recognizing that this skill means having a deeper connection to the markets and mastering the art of trading. The initiative aims to resonate emotionally with traders. It reflects their personalities and connects them with Exness as a supportive partner on their trading journey.

By engaging with traders on this level, Exness reinforces its new brand identity, launched in January 2024, in a way that resonates with its core audience.

The "Born to Trade" campaign will be rolled out worldwide across multiple channels, including digital advertising, social media, and traditional media outlets, in key global markets. It represents the next step in the bold marketing approach Exness has taken this year, which kicked off in April when it became the official regional partner of LALIGA in Latin America.

For more information about Exness and the "Born to Trade" campaign, click here.

About Exness

Exness is a global multi-asset broker founded in 2008. Its mission is to reshape online trading by offering clients a frictionless experience through cutting-edge technology and an unwavering commitment to ethics. Driven by this unique combination of innovation and integrity, Exness has grown into one of the world's largest multi-asset brokers, serving as a trusted partner for traders and financial institutions worldwide. With a strong global presence, multiple regulatory licenses, and a reputation for creating a favorable market that raises industry benchmarks, Exness continues to expand its reach while remaining dedicated to redefining success in the financial markets.

Media contacts:

Stu Clelland

Global Head of Public Relations

[email protected]

+357 25030959

Constantina Georgiadou

[email protected]

+35725030959

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2474661/Exness.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2474457/4842110/Exness_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Exness