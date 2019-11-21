Exiger's DDIQ Wins RegTech Solution of the Year for Second Time

"We're thrilled to win this award distinguishing Exiger for its role in advancing industry-leading solutions that help our clients drive more sustainable compliance in a complex and rapidly evolving business and regulatory landscape," said Alex Ceponkus , Global Head of Software Engineering at Exiger.

The RegTech Solution of the Year distinction is awarded to the company that best demonstrates a material impact on regulatory compliance through technology and responsible innovation. For the second time, Judges selected Exiger's DDIQ, the AI-powered automated due diligence and investigative platform.

"The Digital Finance Institute's Awards recognize innovators in financial services and AI who are helping to promote Canada as a leading hub for technology innovation and research," said Ellis Odynn, Executive Director of Digital Finance Institute.

Built with proprietary AI technology and trained by former compliance practitioners, DDIQ is transforming how some of the world's largest organizations tackle their biggest compliance challenges by using AI to read, understand and analyze content with the same approach and cognitive reasoning as an industry expert. The technology dramatically reduces false positives and allows human reviewers to focus on only the most relevant and analytical tasks.

"Over the past six years, Exiger has continuously invested in the people and capabilities needed to build and implement truly transformative technology. Receiving this award for the second time is a validation of our team's consistent efforts to provide clients with the most efficient and effective solutions available in the market," said Michael Cherkasky, Exiger Executive Chairman.

The winners were announced at an Awards Gala on November 18, 2019, at the Royal York Hotel, with judges from leading organizations including Credit Suisse, the World Bank, Rolls-Royce, NASA, Lloyd's Bank, Amazon, Standard Chartered Bank, Airbnb, Hulu, Google, Cineplex, and LG Electronics.

This is the third global award Exiger has received in recent months. In September, the company won the 2019 Central Banking FinTech & RegTech Global Award in the Anti-Money Laundering Technology (AML) Provider category. Earlier this month, Exiger won in the Best Solution Provider category for AML/Counter Terrorist Financing (CTF) compliance at the 2019 Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence.

About Exiger

Exiger is the global authority on financial crime and risk compliance introducing technology-enabled solutions to the market's biggest compliance challenges. Exiger is changing the way banks, corporations and governmental agencies fight financial crime by combining industry expertise and artificial intelligence to root out bribery, corruption, sanctions violations, money laundering and terrorist financing. In recognition of the growing volume and complexity of data and regulations, Exiger is committed to working with clients to create a more sustainable compliance environment through its holistic and innovative approach to problem solving. Powering its Advisory, Diligence and Government Services solutions, Exiger has developed purpose-built technology –– DDIQ and Insight 3PM –– trained and deployed by its subject matter experts to accelerate the auditability, efficiency, quality and cost effectiveness of clients' compliance operations. Exiger operates in six countries and eight cities around the world, including London, New York City, the Washington, D.C. metro area, Toronto, Vancouver, Bucharest, Hong Kong and Singapore.

About the Digital Finance Institute (DFI)

The Digital Finance Institute is a think tank for financial technology, AI, law and innovation with three foundational pillars – financial inclusion, responsible innovation and supporting women in FinTech. Today, the Institute is run by Millennials, which we believe provides an important voice for leading Canada's digital economy forward inclusively.

