Q4 2020

Sales reached US$70.6 million

IFRS net loss totaled US$3.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to US$4.9 million

Cash flows provided by operations attained US$14.1 million

Fiscal 2020

Sales reached US$265.6 million

IFRS net loss totaled US$9.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to US$18.2 million

Cash flows used by operations attained US$2.1 million

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF), the communications industry's test, monitoring and analytics experts, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2020.

"In fiscal 2020, EXFO experienced the unprecedented impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy which, in turn, adversely affected our revenues and profitability. However, I'm pleased to see EXFO close its fourth quarter on a positive note with strong revenues and cash flows from operations," said Philippe Morin, EXFO's Chief Executive Officer. "Our ongoing digital transformation allowed EXFO to quickly adapt to the virtualized selling environment and secure five new service assurance contract wins. In FY21, we will continue to strengthen our focus on high-growth drivers like fiber, 5G and cloud-native deployments, while reducing investments in lower-growth areas. These initiatives should continue to benefit EXFO's competitive position and enable profitable growth."

"Looking ahead, we are excited about the wealth of opportunities for our T&M and SASS product groups. Demand for field testing equipment should recover with major fiber deployment projects, barring the return of extensive lockdown restrictions with the second wave. We also expect continued growth from our lab and manufacturing test solutions, especially in the ultra-high-speed area with our pending acquisition of InOpticals. In addition, we expect our Nova Adaptive Service Assurance platform to benefit from the momentum of our recent contract wins, the ramp-up of cloud-native 5G architectures and heightened activity in the network core."

Fiscal 2020 Highlights

Given the global pandemic, total revenue decreased 7.4% to in fiscal 2020. Test and Measurement (T&M) sales dropped 3.6% year-over-year, despite a strong increase from lab and manufacturing test solutions. Service Assurance, Systems and Services (SASS) revenue fell 16.4% year-over-year, although the company secured service assurance orders totaling with five new customers in the fourth quarter. Annual sales in improved 11.9%, while sales in the Americas and , and (EMEA) decreased 10.0% and 13.9%, respectively. EXFO's largest customer accounted for 8.3% of sales in 2020, while the company's top-three customers represented 18.1%. Profitability . IFRS net loss totaled US$9.5 million in fiscal 2020 compared to US$2.5 million in fiscal 2019. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to US$18.2 million in 2020 compared to US$25.6 million in 2019. Cash flows used by operations totaled US$2.1 million in 2020, including cash flows provided by operations of US$14.1 million in the fourth quarter. In comparison, cash flows provided by operations amounted to US$17.2 million in 2019.

Business Outlook

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the breadth and duration of the coronavirus pandemic, and its undetermined impact on the macro-economic environment, EXFO has suspended quarterly and annual guidance indefinitely.

Selected Financial Information (In thousands of US dollars)

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

FY 2020

FY 2019















T&M sales $ 53,684

$ 50,162

$ 197,419

$ 204,693 SASS sales

17,158

20,202

69,192

82,788 Foreign exchange losses on forward















exchange contracts

(270)

(189)

(1,028)

(591) Total sales $ 70,572

$ 70,175

$ 265,583

$ 286,890















T&M bookings $ 43,495

$ 50,378

$ 197,141

$ 210,055 SASS bookings

19,750

20,723

68,750

88,341 Foreign exchange losses on forward















exchange contracts

(270)

(189)

(1,028)

(591) Total bookings $ 62,975

$ 70,911

$ 264,863

$ 297,805 Book-to-bill ratio (bookings/sales)

0.89

1.01

1.00

1.04















Gross margin before depreciation and





















amortization* $ 37,999

$ 39,915

$ 151,025

$ 168,213



53.8%

56.9%

56.9%

58.6%















Other selected information:













IFRS net loss $ (3,633)

$ (227)

$ (9,540)

$ (2,480) Amortization of intangible assets $ 1,442

$ 1,870

$ 6,467

$ 9,012 Stock-based compensation costs $ 575

$ 477

$ 2,021

$ 1,831 Restructuring charges $ 2,886

$ –

$ 2,886

$ 3,305 Acquisition-related deferred revenue fair





















value adjustment $ –

$ –

$ –

$ 1,435 Foreign exchange (gain) loss $ (221)

$ 894

$ 428

$ 949 Income tax effect of the above items $ (760)

$ (281)

$ (656)

$ (1,396) Adjusted EBITDA* $ 4,868

$ 6,213

$ 18,152

$ 25,585

Quarterly and Annual Overview

Sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 reached US$70.6 million compared to US$70.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Annual sales decreased 7.4% to US$265.6 million in fiscal 2020 mainly due to the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bookings totaled US$63.0 million for a book-to-bill ratio of 0.89 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to US$70.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. For fiscal 2020, bookings decreased 11.1% to US$264.9 million for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.00 mainly due to the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gross margin before depreciation and amortization* attained 53.8% of sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 compared 56.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019. In fiscal 2020, gross margin before depreciation and amortization reached 56.9% of sales compared to 58.6% in 2019.

Selling and administrative expenses totaled US$24.6 million, or 34.8% of sales, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to US$23.0 million, or 32.8% of sales, in the fourth quarter of 2019. In fiscal 2020, selling and administrative expenses amounted to US$92.3 million, or 34.8% of sales, compared to US$98.6 million, or 34.4% of sales, in 2019.

Net R&D expenses amounted to US$12.0 million, or 17.0% of sales, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to US$11.1 million, or 15.9% of sales, in the fourth quarter of 2019. In fiscal 2020, net R&D expenses totaled US$45.5 million, or 17.1% of sales, compared to US$50.6 million, or 17.6% of sales, in 2019.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, IFRS net loss amounted to US$3.6 million, or US$0.07 per share, compared to US$0.2 million, or US$0.00 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2020 included net expenses totaling US$4.0 million: US$1.2 million in after-tax amortization of intangible assets, US$0.6 million in stock-based compensation costs, US$2.4 million in after-tax restructuring charges, and a foreign exchange gain of US$0.2 million.

In fiscal 2020, IFRS net loss totaled US$9.5 million, or US$0.17 per share, compared to US$2.5 million, or US$0.04 per share, in 2019. Net loss in 2020 included expenses totaling US$10.3 million: US$5.5 million in after-tax amortization of intangible assets, US$2.0 million in stock-based compensation costs, US$2.4 million in after-tax restructuring charges, and a foreign exchange loss of US$0.4 million. Net loss in fiscal 2020 also included US$2.4 million for an after-tax wage subsidy granted by the Canadian government to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Adjusted EBITDA* amounted to US$4.9 million, or 6.9% of sales, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 compared US$6.2 million, or 8.9% of sales, in the fourth quarter of 2019. In fiscal 2020, adjusted EBITDA totaled US$18.2 million, or 6.8% of sales, compared to US$25.6 million, or 8.9% of sales, in 2019.

After-tax restructuring charges totaled US$2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and in fiscal 2020 compared to zero charges in the fourth quarter of 2019 and US$3.2 million in 2019.

Conference Call and Webcast

EXFO will host a conference call today at 5 p.m. (Eastern time) to review fourth quarter and year-end financial results for fiscal 2020. To listen to the conference call and participate in the question period via telephone, dial 1-929-477-0577. Please take note the following conference ID number will be required: 2685037. EXFO's Executive Chairman Germain Lamonde, CEO Philippe Morin, and Pierre Plamondon, CPA, Vice-President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the call. An audio replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the event until 8:00 p.m. on October 14, 2020. The replay number is 1-719-457-0820 and the conference ID number is 2685037. The audio Webcast and replay of the conference call will also be available on EXFO's Website at www.EXFO.com, under the Investors section.

About EXFO

EXFO (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) develops smarter test, monitoring and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers in the global communications industry. Our customers count on us to deliver superior network performance, service reliability and subscriber insights. They count on our unique blend of equipment, software and services to accelerate digital transformations related to fiber, 4G/LTE and 5G deployments. They count on our expertise with automation, real-time troubleshooting and big data analytics, which are critical to their business performance. We've spent over 30 years earning this trust, and today 1,900 EXFO employees in over 25 countries work side by side with our customers in the lab, field, data center and beyond.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical information or statements of current condition. Words such as may, expect, believe, plan, anticipate, intend, could, estimate, continue, or similar expressions or the negative of such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events and circumstances are considered forward-looking statements. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements due to various factors including, but not limited to, macroeconomic uncertainty, namely the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on our employees, customers and global operations, including the ability of our suppliers to fulfil raw material requirements and services and our ability to manufacture and deliver our products and services to our customers; the effects of emergency measures related to isolation periods for individuals in affected areas, lockdown restrictions imposed by national governments on businesses in countries where we operate and have employees, and limitations on travel to attract new customers and serve existing ones; deteriorating financial and market conditions as well as a potential recession; trade wars, and our ability to successfully integrate businesses that we acquire; capital spending and network deployment levels in the communications industry (including our ability to quickly adapt cost structures to anticipated levels of business and our ability to manage inventory levels with market demand); future economic, competitive, financial and market conditions; consolidation in the global communications test, monitoring and analytics solutions markets and increased competition among vendors; capacity to adapt our future product offering to future technological changes; limited visibility with regard to the timing and nature of customer orders; delay in revenue recognition due to longer sales cycles for complex systems involving customers' acceptance; fluctuating exchange rates; concentration of sales; timely release and market acceptance of our new products and other upcoming products; our ability to successfully expand international operations and to conduct business internationally; and the retention of key technical and management personnel. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Other risk factors that may affect our future performance and operations are detailed in our Annual Report, on Form 20-F, and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian securities commissions. We believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to us, but we cannot assure you that the expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this document. Unless required by law or applicable regulations, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any of them to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this document.

*Non-IFRS Measures

EXFO provides non-IFRS measures (gross margin before depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA) as supplemental information regarding its operational performance. Gross margin before depreciation and amortization represents sales, less cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents net loss before interest and other income/expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation costs, restructuring charges, acquisition-related deferred revenue fair-value adjustment, and foreign exchange gain or loss.

These non-IFRS measures eliminate the effect on IFRS results of non-cash statement of earnings elements, restructuring charges, as well as elements subject to significant volatility such as foreign exchange gain or loss. EXFO uses these measures for evaluating historical and prospective financial performance, as well as performance relative to competitors. These non-IFRS measures are also used by financial analysts that evaluate and compare the company's performance against that of competitors and industry players in the sector.

Finally, these measures help EXFO plan and forecast future periods as well as make operational and strategic decisions. EXFO believes that providing this information to investors, in addition to the IFRS measures, allows them to see the company's results through the eyes of management, and to better understand historical and future financial performance. More importantly, it enables the comparison of EXFO's performance on a relatively similar basis against that of other public and private companies in the industry worldwide.

The presentation of this additional information is not prepared in accordance with IFRS. Therefore, the information may not necessarily be comparable to that of other companies and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The following table summarizes the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to IFRS net loss in thousands of US dollars:

Adjusted EBITDA



Q4 2020

Q4 2019

FY 2020

FY 2019















IFRS net loss for the period (1) $ (3,633)

$ (227)

$ (9,540)

$ (2,480)















Add (deduct):





























Depreciation and amortization

3,647

3,152

15,379

14,481 Interest and other (income) expenses

(19)

1,157

956

718 Income taxes

1,633

760

6,022

5,346 Stock-based compensation costs

575

477

2,021

1,831 Restructuring charges

2,886

–

2,886

3,305 Acquisition-related deferred revenue fair















value adjustment

–

–

–

1,435 Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(221)

894

428

949 Adjusted EBITDA for the period $ 4,868

$ 6,213

$ 18,152

$ 25,585

















Adjusted EBITDA in percentage of sales

6.9%

8.9%

6.8%

8.9%





(1) IFRS net loss for the three months and the year ended August 31, 2020 takes into account the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 on September 1, 2019. The adoption of IFRS 16 on September 1, 2019 had a positive impact on adjusted EBITDA of US$0.8 million or 1.1% of sales and US$3.3 million or 1.3% of sales, respectively, for the three months and year ended August 31, 2020. Comparative figures were not adjusted.

EXFO Inc. Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands of US dollars)









As at August 31,



2020



2019 Assets





















Current assets









Cash $ 32,818

$ 16,518 Short-term investments

919



2,918 Accounts receivable









Trade

56,291



51,517 Other

4,055



3,396 Income taxes and tax credits recoverable

4,203



3,159 Inventories

38,865



38,017 Prepaid expenses

5,631



6,510 Other assets

5,493



3,083



148,275



125,118











Tax credits recoverable

48,812



46,704 Property, plant and equipment

39,722



39,364 Lease right-of-use assets

10,758



‒ Intangible assets

17,616



21,654 Goodwill

40,290



38,648 Deferred income tax assets

3,633



4,821 Other assets

1,548



1,293

$ 310,654

$ 277,602 Liabilities





















Current liabilities









Bank loan $ 32,737

$ 5,000 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

41,348



50,790 Provisions

3,792



1,065 Income taxes payable

43



704 Deferred revenue

25,785



24,422 Other liabilities

4,032



1,606 Current portion of lease liabilities

3,249



‒ Current portion of long-term debt

2,076



2,449



113,062



86,036











Provisions

2,782



2,737 Deferred revenue

8,858



9,056 Lease liabilities

7,334



‒ Long-term debt

2,144



3,293 Deferred income tax liabilities

3,760



3,598 Other liabilities

151



318



138,091



105,038











Shareholders' equity









Share capital

94,024



92,706 Contributed surplus

19,680



19,196 Retained earnings

102,633



112,173 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(43,774)



(51,511)



172,563



172,564













$ 310,654

$ 277,602

EXFO Inc. Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Earnings







(in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share data)









Three months ended August 31, 2020

Twelve months ended August 31, 2020

Three months ended August 31, 2019

Twelve months ended August 31, 2019























Sales $ 70,572

$ 265,583

$ 70,175

$ 286,890























Cost of sales (1,2)

32,573



114,558



30,260



118,677 Selling and administrative (2)

24,588



92,293



23,036



98,646 Net research and development (2)

12,004



45,487



11,143



50,553 Depreciation of property, plant and





















equipment

1,405



5,563



1,282



5,469 Depreciation of lease right-of-use assets

800



3,349



‒



‒ Amortization of intangible assets

1,442



6,467



1,870



9,012 Interest and other (income) expense

(19)



956



1,157



718 Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(221)



428



894



949 Earnings (loss) before income taxes

(2,000)



(3,518)



533



2,866























Income taxes

1,633



6,022



760



5,346























Net loss for the period $ (3,633)

$ (9,540)

$ (227)

$ (2,480)























Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.07)

$ (0.17)

$ (0.00)

$ (0.04)























Basic and diluted weighted average number





















of shares outstanding (000's)

55,698



55,604



55,379



55,325

(1) The cost of sales is exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately. (2) Restructuring charges included in:

Cost of sales $ 898

$ 898

$ ‒

$ 304 Selling and administrative

1,882



1,882



‒



495 Net research and development

106



106



‒



2,506 Income taxes

(533)



(533)



‒



(63)

$ 2,353

$ 2,353

$ ‒

$ 3,242

EXFO Inc. Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)























(in thousands of US dollars)

























Three months ended August 31, 2020

Twelve months ended August 31, 2020

Three months ended August 31, 2019

Twelve months ended August 31, 2019























Net loss for the period $ (3,633)

$ (9,540)

$ (227)

$ (2,480) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of





















income taxes





















Items that may be reclassified subsequently





















to net earnings





















Foreign currency translation adjustment

10,069



5,994



1,983



(4,177) Unrealized gains/losses on forward





















exchange contracts

3,026



1,221



442



(795) Reclassification of realized gains/losses





















on forward exchange contracts





















in net earnings

493



1,100



534



744 Deferred income tax effect of





















gains/losses on forward exchange





















contracts

(900)



(578)



(289)



67 Other comprehensive income (loss)

12,688



7,737



2,670



(4,161)























Comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 9,055

$ (1,803)

$ 2,443

$ (6,641)

EXFO Inc. Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity













(in thousands of US dollars)

















Year ended August 31, 2019

Share

capital

Contributed

surplus

Retained

earnings

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Total

shareholders'

equity





























Balance as at August 31, 2018 $ 91,937

$ 18,428

$ 114,906

$ (47,350)

$ 177,921 Adoption of IFRS 9

–



–



(253)



–



(253) Adjusted balance as at September 1, 2018

91,937



18,428



114,653



(47,350)



177,668 Reclassification of stock-based compensation costs

1,106



(1,106)



–



–



– Redemption of share capital

(337)



25



–



–



(312) Stock-based compensation costs

–



1,849



–



–



1,849 Net loss for the year

–



–



(2,480)



–



(2,480) Other comprehensive income (loss)



























Foreign currency translation adjustment

–



–



–



(4,177)



(4,177) Changes in unrealized gains/losses on forward



























exchange contracts, net of deferred income taxes



























of $67

–



–



–



16



16 Total comprehensive loss for the year

























(6,641) Balance as at August 31, 2019 $ 92,706

$ 19,196

$ 112,173

$ (51,511)

$ 172,564

















Year ended August 31, 2020

Share

capital

Contributed

surplus

Retained

earnings

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Total

shareholders'

equity





























Balance as at September 1, 2019 $ 92,706

$ 19,196

$ 112,173

$ (51,511)

$ 172,564 Reclassification of stock-based compensation costs

1,530



(1,530)



–



–



– Redemption of share capital

(212)



(13)



–



–



(225) Stock-based compensation costs

–



2,027



–



–



2,027 Net loss for the year

–



–



(9,540)



–



(9,540) Other comprehensive income



























Foreign currency translation adjustment

–



–



–



5,994



5,994 Changes in unrealized gains/losses on forward



























exchange contracts, net of deferred income taxes



























of $578

–



–



–



1,743



1,743 Total comprehensive loss for the year

























(1,803) Balance as at August 31, 2020 $ 94,024

$ 19,680

$ 102,633

$ (43,774)

$ 172,563

EXFO Inc. Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of US dollars)



Three months

ended

August 31, 2020

Twelve months

ended

August 31, 2020

Three months

ended

August 31, 2019

Twelve months

ended

August 31, 2019























Cash flows from operating activities





















Net loss for the period $ (3,633)

$ (9,540)

$ (227)

$ (2,480) Add (deduct) items not affecting cash





















Stock-based compensation costs

575



2,021



477



1,831 Depreciation and amortization

3,647



15,379



3,152



14,481 Gain on disposal of capital assets

(340)



(340)



–



(1,732) Write-off of capital assets

7



223



1,125



1,386 Deferred revenue

3,545



401



(1,142)



10,477 Deferred income taxes

818



657



192



(2,103) Changes in foreign exchange gain/loss

(314)



1,436



264



(46)



4,305



10,237



3,841



21,814 Changes in non-cash operating items





















Accounts receivable

5,251



(1,623)



2,252



(4,786) Income taxes and tax credits

(253)



(2,871)



(93)



1,536 Inventories

6,188



(45)



534



(134) Prepaid expenses

247



462



(927)



(1,307) Other assets

(1,251)



(1,963)



(456)



(1,459) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities





















and provisions

(362)



(6,382)



1,171



3,184 Other liabilities

(47)



48



(79)



(1,606)



14,078



(2,137)



6,243



17,242 Cash flows from investing activities





















Additions to short-term investments

(500)



(2,574)



(1,301)



(1,879) Proceeds from disposal and maturity of short-





















term investments

3,052



4,316



–



1,168 Purchases of capital assets

(1,580)



(7,646)



(1,180)



(7,498) Proceeds from disposal of capital assets

230



230



–



3,318



1,202



(5,674)



(2,481)



(4,891) Cash flows from financing activities





















Bank loan

(1,772)



26,532



(143)



(5,195) Other liabilities

2,355



2,355



–



– Repayment of lease liabilities

(800)



(3,334)



–



– Repayment of long-term debt

(240)



(1,847)



(652)



(2,817) Redemption of share capital

–



(225)



(207)



(312)



(457)



23,481



(1,002)



(8,324) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash

925



630



135



(267)























Change in cash

15,748



16,300



2,895



3,760 Cash – Beginning of the period

17,070



16,518



13,623



12,758























Cash – End of the period $ 32,818

$ 32,818

$ 16,518

$ 16,518

For further information: Michelle O'Brodovich, Corporate Communications Manager, (418) 683-0913, Ext. 23443, [email protected]

