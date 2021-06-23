QUEBEC CITY, June 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) announced today the company will release third quarter financial results for fiscal 2021 after the close of stock markets on July 14, 2021.

Given a going-private transaction has been initiated, no conference call will be held.

Third quarter financial results for fiscal 2021, July 14, 2021 (after market close).

About EXFO

EXFO (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) develops smarter test, monitoring and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers in the global communications industry. Our customers count on us to deliver superior network performance, service reliability and subscriber insights. They count on our unique blend of equipment, software and services to accelerate digital transformations related to fiber, 4G/LTE and 5G deployments. They count on our expertise with automation, real-time troubleshooting and big data analytics, which are critical to their business performance. We've spent over 30 years earning this trust, and today 1,900 EXFO employees in over 25 countries work side by side with our customers in the lab, field, data center and beyond.

For further information: Vance Oliver, Director, Investor Relations, (418) 683-0913, ext. 23733, [email protected]

