Exclusive: Gotion High-Tech's Key Role in ACWA Power's Major Morocco Solar-Storage Project Win

SHANGHAI, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- ZHANGTONGSHE reported: Recently, in a fiercely contested international tender, Saudi energy giant ACWA Power has secured a landmark contract for the NOOR Midelt 2 and 3 solar-plus-storage projects in Morocco. The victory was largely credited to the deep technical support of Gotion High-Tech, a move that proved decisive against global rivals including France's Engie and EDF, as well as the UAE's Masdar. This significant win highlights the growing importance of strategic partnerships in the renewable energy sector.

The projects are a cornerstone of Morocco's national solar program, which aims to increase the country's renewable energy share to 52% by 2030. With a combined capacity of 800MW of photovoltaic equipment and 1.2GWh of battery energy storage, the initiative marks a significant step in the region's green energy transition. According to sources, Gotion's cutting-edge energy storage solution—featuring 314Ah cells and a 5MWh liquid-cooled system—was the key differentiator that set ACWA Power's proposal apart from the competition.

Gotion's technical expertise was a critical factor in the win. Their 5MWh liquid-cooled system, which received EU Battery Regulation compliance certification, is designed to meet Morocco's specific needs for high efficiency and optimal land utilization. The system is already in mass production at Gotion's factory in Göttingen, Germany, ensuring a reliable and rapid supply chain. This demonstrates Gotion's ability to not only innovate but also to scale and deliver on a global stage.

This success is expected to have a lasting impact. For ACWA Power, it solidifies the company's position as Morocco's largest private renewable energy investor, boosting its total installed capacity in the country to over 1.5GW. As ACWA Power CEO Marco Arcelli stated, this win will not only consolidate the company's leading position but will also provide strong momentum for Morocco's transformation into a regional sustainable energy hub.

The partnership extends beyond this single project. In June 2024, the Moroccan government and Gotion High-Tech signed a strategic investment agreement to build a new energy electric vehicle battery gigafactory with an annual production capacity of 20GWh. This significant investment, valued at 12.8 billion dirhams (approximately 9.3 billion RMB), is set to facilitate the localized production and delivery of batteries and energy storage systems in the future, further cementing a long-term collaboration in the region's clean energy landscape.

SOURCE ZHANGTONGSHE

[email protected], Jenny Chen