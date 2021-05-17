Exchange Income Corporation Announces Voting Results for its 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

WINNIPEG, MB, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Exchange Income Corporation (TSX: EIF) (the "Corporation"), announced today the voting results on the election of directors from its 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM").

A total of 11,171,046 common shares representing 31.42% of the Corporation's 35,556,203 issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the AGM. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of directors as follows:

Nominees Votes in

Favour % For Votes

Withheld % Withheld Total * Brad Bennett 11,114,486 99.49% 56,560 0.51% 11,171,046 Gary Buckley 11,101,833 99.38% 69,213 0.62% 11,171,046 Polly Craik 11,078,760 99.17% 92,286 0.83% 11,171,046 Gary Filmon 11,062,412 99.03% 108,634 0.97% 11,171,046 Duncan Jessiman 10,964,284 98.15% 206,762 1.85% 11,171,046 Michael Pyle 11,104,817 99.41% 66,209 0.59% 11,171,026 Grace Schalkwyk 11,077,909 99.17% 93,117 0.83% 11,171,026 Melissa Sonberg 11,060,439 99.01% 110,587 0.99% 11,171,026 Donald Streuber 11,112,691 99.48% 58,335 0.52% 11,171,026 Edward Warkentin 10,846,078 97.09% 324,948 2.91% 11,171,026

* One shareholder did not vote for all directors resulting in a different total number of votes being cast.

At the meeting, shareholders also voted in favour of the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders; the approval of the unallocated awards under the Fourth Amended and Restated Deferred Share Plan of the Corporation; and the approval, on an advisory basis, of the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.

About Exchange Income Corporation

Exchange Income Corporation is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, focused in two sectors: aerospace & aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established companies that have strong management teams, generate steady cash flow, operate in niche markets and have opportunities for organic growth. For more information on the Corporation, please visit www.ExchangeIncomeCorp.ca. Additional information relating to the Corporation, including all public filings, is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

The statements contained in this news release that are forward-looking are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, COVID-19 and pandemic related risks, the dependence of Exchange Income Corporation on the operations and assets currently owned by it, the degree to which its subsidiaries are leveraged, the fact that cash distributions are not guaranteed and will fluctuate with the Corporation's financial performance, dilution, restrictions on potential future growth, the risk of shareholder liability, competitive pressures (including price competition), changes in market activity, the cyclicality of the industries, seasonality of the businesses, poor weather conditions, and foreign currency fluctuations, legal proceedings, commodity prices and raw material exposure, dependence on key personnel, and environmental, health and safety and other regulatory requirements. Except as required by Canadian Securities Law, Exchange does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements; such statements speak only as of the date made. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Exchange Income Corporation with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Exchange Income Corporation

For further information: Mike Pyle, Chief Executive Officer, Exchange Income Corporation, (204) 982-1850, [email protected]; Pam Plaster, Vice President, Investor Development, Exchange Income Corporation, (204) 953-1314, [email protected]

