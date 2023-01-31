Excellon to Commence Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (FRA: E4X2) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective January 31, 2023, the Company's common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States, under the symbol "EXNRF". The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York and is the premiere marketplace for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

Excellon's shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "EXN".

Information relating to Excellon as well as Real-Time level 2 quotes for the Company will be available on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company also files various documents with the Canadian Securities Administrators under Excellon's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, a number of which filings and other information regarding the Company can additionally be found at www.excellonresources.com.

About Excellon

Excellon's vision is to realize opportunities for the benefit of our employees, communities and shareholders, through the acquisition of advanced development or producing assets with further potential to gain from an experienced operational management team. The Company is advancing a portfolio of gold, silver and base metals assets including Kilgore, an advanced gold exploration project in Idaho; and Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany with 750 years of mining history and no modern exploration. The Company has also entered into an agreement to acquire La Negra, a past-producing Ag-Zn-Cu-Pb mine with exploration potential, located in Querétaro State, Mexico.

Additional details on Excellon's properties are available at www.excellonresources.com.

