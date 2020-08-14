Excellon Reports 2020 Annual General Meeting Results

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (TSX: EXN.WT) (OTC: EXLLF) (FRA:E4X1) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to report that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of directors at the 2020 Annual Meeting held on August 13, 2020. Detailed results from the election of directors are set out below:

Director Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Brendan Cahill 24,174,637 98.79% 295,465 1.21% André Fortier 24,169,246 98.77% 300,856 1.23% Andrew Farncomb 22,281,236 91.06% 2,188,866 8.95% Laurence Curtis 24,166,811 98.76% 303,291 1.24% Craig Lindsay 23,851,362 97.47% 618,740 2.53% Roger Norwich 24,176,396 98.80% 293,706 1.20% Michael Timmins 24,149,271 98.69% 320,831 1.31%

Complete voting results are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Excellon

Excellon's vision is to create wealth by realizing strategic opportunities through discipline and innovation for the benefit of our employees, communities and shareholders. The Company is advancing a precious metals growth pipeline that includes: Platosa, Mexico's highest-grade silver mine since production commenced in 2005; Kilgore, a high quality gold development project in Idaho with strong economics and significant growth and discovery potential; and an option on Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany with 750 years of mining history and no modern exploration. The Company also aims to continue capitalizing on current market conditions by acquiring undervalued projects.

Additional details on Excellon's properties are available at www.excellonresources.com.

