Excellon Increases Financing To $15 Million

TORONTO, July 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (TSX: EXN.WT) (OTC: EXLLF) and (FRA: E4X1) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to significant demand from existing investors, it has increased to C$15,000,000 the previously announced private placement (the "Financing") of secured convertible debentures (the "Debentures"). The proceeds will be used for (i) repayment of the US$6 million bridge loan with Sprott Private Resource Lending II (Collector), LP entered into in connection with the acquisition of Otis Gold Corp., (ii) exploration on the Silver City, Platosa and Kilgore projects and (iii) general corporate purposes. References to principal amounts and conversion or exercise prices in respect of the Financing are in Canadian dollars.

The Debentures have a term of 36-months and are convertible into common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company prior to maturity at a conversion price of $1.06 per Common Share. The Debentures shall bear interest at an annual rate of 5.75%, payable in cash semi-annually. Interest on the Debentures may alternatively be paid in Common Shares of the Company at the Company's option based on (i) the 10-day volume-weighted average price of the Common Shares prior to the payment date and (ii) an effective annual rate of 10%. The Debentures are secured against the Company's assets in Mexico.

On or after the second anniversary of the date of issue and prior to maturity, the Company may accelerate the conversion of the entire issuance of Debentures, provided that the 20-day VWAP of the Common Shares on or after such 24-month anniversary is equal to greater than $2.50, upon the Company providing the Lender with 30-calendar days prior written notice of such accelerated conversion.

The purchasers of the Debentures shall also be entitled to 281 Common Share purchase Warrants ("Warrants") per $1,000 principal amount of Debentures. Each Warrant shall be exercisable at a price of $1.15 for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Financing is subject to approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange and final documentation and is expected to close in the coming days.

About Excellon

Excellon's vision is to create wealth by realizing strategic opportunities through discipline and innovation for the benefit of our employees, communities and shareholders. The Company is advancing a precious metals growth pipeline that includes: Platosa, Mexico's highest-grade silver mine since production commenced in 2005; Kilgore, a high quality gold development project in Idaho with strong economics and significant growth and discovery potential; and an option on Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany with 750 years of mining history and no modern exploration. The Company also aims to continue capitalizing on current market conditions by acquiring undervalued projects.

Additional details on Excellon's properties are available at www.excellonresources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this Press Release, which has been prepared by management. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 27E of the Exchange Act. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including potential property acquisitions, the timing, content, cost and results of proposed work programs, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/reserves, geological interpretations, proposed production rates, potential mineral recovery processes and rates, business and financing plans, business trends and future operating revenues. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, significant downward variations in the market price of any minerals produced, the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties, and particularly the September 7, 2018 NI 43-101 technical report prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. with respect to the Platosa Property. This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.

SOURCE Excellon Resources Inc.

For further information: Excellon Resources Inc., Brendan Cahill, President & CEO or Anna Ladd-Kruger, CFO & VP Corporate Development, (416) 364-1130, [email protected], www.excellonresources.com

