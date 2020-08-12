Excellon Annual General Meeting Reminder

­­­­­­­­­­TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX:EXN) (TSX: EXN.WT) (OTC:EXLLF) (FRA:E4X1) ("Excellon" or the "Company") will be hosting its 2020 Annual Meeting at its corporate offices at 10 King Street East, Suite 200, Toronto, Ontario on Thursday, the 13th day of August, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (Toronto time).

Rather than attending in person, the Company strongly encourages Shareholders to attend the meeting virtually by registering here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_x3A0EYgUQai1bYE3l53pDA

Shareholders can access the meeting via this link which will become active shortly before the meeting commences:

From a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device:

https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83976354805?pwd=WkFWWG1xTWUxZVg5NG8wRVpzVHFvQT09 - Password: 308696

Or join by phone:

Webinar ID: 839 7635 4805 Password: 308696

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kGP4HwHiP

About Excellon

Excellon's vision is to create wealth by realizing strategic opportunities through discipline and innovation for the benefit of our employees, communities and shareholders. The Company is advancing a precious metals growth pipeline that includes: Platosa, Mexico's highest-grade silver mine since production commenced in 2005; Kilgore, a high quality gold development project in Idaho with strong economics and significant growth and discovery potential; and an option on Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany with 750 years of mining history and no modern exploration. The Company also aims to continue capitalizing on current market conditions by acquiring undervalued projects.

Additional details on Excellon's properties are available at www.excellonresources.com.

