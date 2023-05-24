Excellence Canada Announces the Recipients of the 2023 Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses

TORONTO, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Excellence Canada is pleased to announce that, at the seventh annual Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses, 24 Canadian organizations will be honoured for clearly demonstrating a strategic approach to successfully improving business performance and achieving goals, with a focus on the following three key performance areas: Delighted Customers; Engaged Employees; and Innovation.

The Canadian Business Excellence Awards is an annual awards program that recognizes outstanding achievements by businesses in the private sector, from coast-to-coast across Canada. Submission criteria, eligibility conditions to apply, and deadlines for applications can be viewed in detail at https://canadianbusinessexcellenceaward.com/

The awards will be presented at the 2023 Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses Cocktail Reception on Thursday, June 8th at Malaparte (TIFF Bell Lightbox) in Toronto.

The program features:

Networking and Cocktails

Keynote Address by Kate Davis , Speaker, Comedienne, and Writer

, Speaker, Comedienne, and Writer Presentation of the 2023 Awards

For complete event details and registration, please visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/sparkling-soiree-a-night-of-bubbles-and-laughter-tickets-608481373167

We are pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses:

Alexa Translations – Toronto, ON

Altek Supply – Edmonton, AB

Applauz – Montréal, QC

BeaverTails Canada Inc. – Montréal, QC

CSPN (Customer Service Professionals Network) – Toronto, ON

eStruxture Data Centers – Montréal, QC

Geotab – Oakville, ON

Groupe MMI inc. – Saint-Laurent, QC

HGreg – Saint-Eustache, QC

Integracare Inc. – Toronto, ON

ISU Corp – Kitchener, ON

Jan Kelley Marketing – Burlington, ON

Jarvis Consulting Group – Toronto, ON

Kognitive Sales Solutions – Toronto, ON

MBC Managed IT Services – Richmond Hill, ON

OEIS Protection – Niagara Falls, ON

Petal Health – Quebec City, QC

R. Khanuja Dentistry Professional Corporation – Brampton, ON

Superior Glove Works – Acton, ON

T&T Power Group Inc. – Wellesley, ON

Valsoft Corporation Inc. – Saint-Laurent, QC

Waterford Global Inc. – Winnipeg, MB

Weston Forest – Mississauga, ON

Winright Law – Vancouver, BC

About Excellence Canada

Excellence Canada is an independent, not-for-profit corporation that is committed to advancing organizational excellence across Canada. Since 1992, Excellence Canada has helped thousands of organizations become cultures of continuous quality improvement and world-class role models, through its Organizational Excellence® Standard and its multi-level progressive methodology.

As a national authority on Quality, Healthy Workplace®, and Mental Health at Work®, Excellence Canada provides excellence frameworks, standards, and independent verification and certification to organizations of all sizes and in all sectors. It is also the custodian and adjudicator of the Canada Awards for Excellence program, of which the Patron is the Governor General of Canada.

