Excellarate Launches Globally to Help Businesses Accelerate Innovation

WAYNE, Pa. and DALLAS, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Excellarate, a global technology services and solutions company, today launches globally. Excellerate was born from the merger between Prime Technology Group (Prime), a leading global technology services provider, and Synerzip, a leading-edge Agile software product development partner for high-growth technology companies.

With over 20 years of deep domain expertise in healthcare, insurance, finance and enterprise technology, Excellarate's cutting edge business and digital transformation frameworks empower clients to drive innovation and decrease time to market. Backed by Chicago-based Frontenac , Excellarate serves clients ranging from start-ups to Fortune 1000 companies.

"At Excellarate, our goal is to empower companies to advance every aspect of their digital transformation, " said Nick Sharma, CEO of Excellarate. "As a trusted partner to accelerate innovation and achieve business agility, we look forward to serving a wider range of clients with Prime and Synerzip's combined proficiencies in product engineering with deep domain expertise for highly-regulated industries."

"Our company name, Excellarate, came to life based on one of our core purposes – to excel with innovation," said Sonu Agarwal, Chief Marketing Officer of Excellarate. "The current market landscape presents a unique opportunity for the growth of Excellarate, as we guide more companies than ever through their digital transformation and lay the foundation of digital growth for years to come."

Brands with highly-regulated domains are often faced with technology roadblocks, including lack of agility, aging legacy systems and processes, limited visibility, and insufficient resources. By partnering with Excellarate, brands will gain a faster time-to-market, enhanced user experience, reduced software delivery risk, capital efficiency and strategic flexibility.

"Large, complex and highly-regulated companies have been forced to expedite their digital transformation as a result of the pandemic," said Hemant Elhence, President of Excellarate. "The merger of Prime and Synerzip to form Excellarate enables us to offer a powerful combination of vertical industry expertise and the horizontal agile development capabilities to our clients. Excellarate will allow its clients to advance their digital transformation, at scale, and cost efficiently. "

With a team of over 1,000 engineers across North America and India and over a hundred domain experts in healthcare, finance, insurance, and more, Excellarate boasts a client base of over 250 customers across all industries.

To learn more about Excellarate, please visit www.excellarate.com

About Excellarate

Excellarate is a global technology services and solutions company with over 20 years of domain expertise within health, insurance, financial and enterprise technologies. The company is a trusted partner of over 250 clients including Change Healthcare, Ad Giants, Alchemy Systems, and Centric Software to accelerate innovation and achieve business agility. Excellarate has strategic technology and solution partners including AWS, Azure, GoogleCloud, Appian, Salesforce to help drive digital transformation for our clients. Backed by Chicago-based Frontenac with over 1,000 engineers across North America and India, Excellarate provides a dual-shore delivery model that empowers clients to drive innovation and accelerate time-to-market.

For more information on Excellarate and its client success stories, please visit www.excellarate.com.

About Frontenac

Frontenac is a Chicago-based private equity firm. The firm focuses on investing in lower middle market buyout transactions in the consumer, industrial, and services industries. Frontenac works in partnership with established operating leaders, through an executive-centric approach called CEO1ST, which seeks to identify, acquire, and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and operational excellence. Over the last 50 years, Frontenac has built a leading franchise working with over 275 owners of mid-sized businesses as they address complex transition issues of liquidity, management enhancement, and growth planning. For more information, please visit www.frontenac.com

