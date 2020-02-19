Excelerate Energy Given Greenlight for Ship Management of its Fleet

"Excelerate has achieved a company milestone with the successful launch of our ship management services. The Compliance certification is tangible evidence of the forward-thinking, dedicated effort of our team. We are pleased to offer our clients the advantages of integrated service as a fully independent provider of floating LNG solutions," stated Excelerate President and Managing Director Steven Kobos. "As the largest and most reliable provider of FSRU-based services in the world, Excelerate has built a track record of delivering creative and timely energy solutions for over 15 years. We have endeavored over the past several years to integrate the components of our business that have the greatest impact on our ability to provide flexible and seamless service to our clients."

Excelerate's FSRU Experience is the first of its vessels under ETM ship management. The vessel recently left Navantia dry docks in Fene-Ferrol, Spain, on February 6, 2020, where she underwent scheduled maintenance and upgrades. Also, while in dry dock, the FSRU was rebranded and painted in Excelerate's brand colors and design, the first of the fleet. Excelerate will transition its entire fleet to ETM ship management by the end of 2020.

"The physical rebranding of the fleet in our own colors reinforces the Excelerate fleet as part of one effort and one culture committed to our core values," Mr. Kobos explained. "The new livery identifies our assets across the world as uniquely Excelerate."

The fleet will be repainted in the new colors as part of scheduled maintenance.

About Excelerate Energy L.P.

Excelerate Energy L.P. is a US-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate is owned by George B. Kaiser and is part of his energy group that also includes Kaiser Francis Oil Co, an E&P company with production in the U.S. and Canada along with significant midstream assets, and Cactus Drilling Co, the largest private drilling company in the US. Excelerate is the pioneer and market leader in innovative floating LNG solutions, providing integrated services along the entire LNG value chain with an objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. Excelerate offers a full range of floating regasification services from FSRU to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Buenos Aires, Chittagong, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Rio de Janeiro, Salem, Singapore, and Washington, DC.

Media Contact: Denise Madera, [email protected], +1 832-813-7617

SOURCE Excelerate Energy L.P.