exactEarth to Present at the October 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference

CAMBRIDGE, ON , Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - exactEarth Ltd. ("exactEarth" or the "Company") (TSX: XCT), a leading provider of Satellite-AIS data services, announces that the Company is scheduled to participate in a virtual presentation and fireside chat at the October 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 1:00pm ET (10:00am PT).

A webcast of the presentation will be posted under the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://www.exactearth.com/investors-events-webcasts, and can also be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2514/37785. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event.

About exactEarth Ltd.

exactEarth is a leading provider of global maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions. Since its formation in 2009, exactEarth has pioneered a powerful new method of maritime surveillance called Satellite AIS and has delivered to its clients a view of maritime behaviours across all regions of the world's oceans unrestricted by terrestrial limitations. exactEarth's second-generation constellation, exactView RT, securely relays satellite-detected AIS vessel signals from any location on the earth's surface to the ground in seconds – thus enabling global real-time vessel tracking. This unique capability consists of 58 advanced satellite payloads designed and built by L3Harris Technologies, Inc. under agreement with exactEarth and that are hosted onboard the Iridium NEXT constellation of satellites. www.exactearth.com

