Evolving ESG Expectations Shape World's Most Sustainable Corporations Ranking for 2022
Jan 19, 2022, 00:01 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Corporate Knights' 18th annual ranking of the world's 100 most sustainable corporations shows a continued correlation between higher investor returns and strong performance on key environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics. It also sheds light on the evolution of ESG priorities and outcomes, and on the extent of the gap between leading sustainability performers and their global corporate peers.
The ranking is based on a rigorous assessment of 6,914 companies with more than US$1 billion in revenues, out of which Vestas Wind Systems of Denmark emerged as the world's most sustainable corporation.
Vestas has elevated its sustainability performance significantly since the introduction of its sustainability strategy back in 2020. Amongst a broad range successfully implemented sustainability initiatives, Vestas has introduced a circularity roadmap and governance structure, and had its carbon emissions reduction targets validated as in line with the 1.5 degree scenario of the Paris Agreement by the Science Based Targets initiative. At present, Vestas is responsible for nearly one third of globally installed wind power capacity.
"As the global leader in sustainable energy solutions we are honoured to be recognized as the most sustainable company in the world in 2022," says CEO Henrik Andersen. "We have mobilised our entire organisation around several key sustainability activities, and this award is a testament to both our existing achievements, and our ongoing progress in ensuring sustainability in everything we do.
"Through our solutions, Vestas supports the global energy system with avoiding millions of tons of carbon emissions every year. To build a truly sustainable future however, we must do more. Accelerating the energy transition by scaling up renewable energy is critical to address the climate crisis, and at Vestas, we are dedicated to driving this transformation in partnership with all our stakeholders."
According to analysis by S&P Capital IQ, the Corporate Knights Global 100 Index is the best performing global sustainability equity index since its inception in 2005[1]and is also ahead of its blue-chip benchmark. A dollar invested in an index composed of Global 100 companies on February 1, 2005, would have generated a return nearly one-fifth larger than the same investment in the MSCI All Country World Index, or ACWI (total return of 331% compared to 279%), with the performance gap widening in favour of the Global 100 markedly after the onset of COVID as large green recovery programs were adopted.2
|
_____________________________________
|
1 Analysis included all global ESG and sustainability equity indices (TR NET-USD) with at least a 10-year history.
The 2022 Global 100 companies derive 47% of their earnings from products or services categorized as "clean" under the Corporate Knights Clean Taxonomy, and they direct 48% of their capital expenditures, R&D and acquisitions to clean investments.
Compared to the average ACWI firm, Global 100 members generate more than four times as much revenue per tonne of carbon emitted and almost eight times more output per unit of energy consumed.
"Strong performance on these metrics is foundational to achieving a clean and carbon-neutral economy in the necessary time frame," says Corporate Knights CEO Toby Heaps, "and the sustained momentum is encouraging."
While Global 100 companies made progress boosting their share of clean revenues and investments, non-male representation among directors stalled this year at 32%. And there was middling performance on percent of taxes paid, with cash taxes paid being 13% of profit ratio over the past five years, in contrast to average global statutory rates that are double that. This suggests that room remains for leading performers to emerge on some of these more recent ESG focal points.
Other noteworthy findings and outcomes of this year's analysis:
- Circularity is a heightened focal point for many Global 100 companies, such as newly ranked Schnitzer Steel Industries of the United States, which specializes in steel and auto recycling.
- 65 of the Global 100 companies have signed up to the Science Based Targets initiative, aligning their emissions reductions with the requirements of the Paris Agreement, up from 60 in 2021.
- Some companies dropped off the Global 100 in light of performance that no longer aligns with stricter criteria for what qualifies as "clean." For example, cars must be fully electric now to qualify, whereas in prior years, hybrids were counted as clean. This had a negative impact on Valeo SA of France, whose products largely go into hybrid rather than battery electric vehicles.
- Some high-profile brands were excluded because of specific red-flagged activities. This includes climate-policy blocking on the part of Ford Motor Company, Daimler AG, Chevron and Air France, based on research from the non-profit Influence Map.
- Sectoral representation is dominated by various tech segments, including telecoms, chipmakers, computer makers and business service providers, while 10 banks make up the largest single sector.
- The U.S. has the largest number of Global 100 companies at 23, with Canada punching above its weight with 13. Another three come from South America, 41 from Europe/U.K., and 20 from the Asia-Pacific Region.
Normally announced at an event concurrent with the World Economic Forum in Davos, this year's Global 100 launch includes a leaders' roundtable discussion held virtually, focusing on the imperative for businesses and governments to close the "say–do" gap on climate. This event takes place today from 4 to 5pm Central European Time with opening remarks from Johan Rockström, a Swedish professor and joint director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, and the involvement of:
- Henrik Andersen, CEO, Vestas Wind Systems A/S
- Jean-Pascal Tricoire, CEO, Schneider Electric SE
- Mads Nipper, CEO, Ørsted A/S
- Esther An, Chief Sustainability Officer, City Developments Limited
- Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO, Arçelik AS
- Lawrence Kurzius, CEO, McCormick & Company Inc.
- Roberto Guidetti, CEO, Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd.
- George R. Oliver, CEO, Johnson Controls
- Minna Aila, SVP, Sustainability and Corporate Affairs, Neste.
- Christophe Beck, CEO, Ecolab
Free registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/G1002022.
A digital version of the ranking, select national scorecards, and further contextual and methodological information is available at corporateknights.com/global100.
What is the Global 100?
Since 2005, the Global 100 has been one of the world's most valued and transparent rules-based sustainability ratings that emphasizes the impact of a company's core products and services. It is the best-performing global sustainability index (ticker: CKG100), with more than 10 years of history. All publicly-traded companies with USD$1B+ revenue are assessed across 23 key performance indicators, including % clean revenue, % clean investment, % taxes paid, carbon productivity, and racial and gender diversity. Companies engaging in "red flag" activities such as thermal coal, blocking climate policy and deforestation are disqualified. Our methodology illuminates the say-do gap. Only those companies making sustainable solutions a core part of their business offerings and allocating meaningful investments to reduce their carbon footprints make the grade.
About Corporate Knights: Corporate Knights Inc. includes the sustainable-business magazine Corporate Knights and a research division that produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance.
Appendix I: Net returns of the MSCI ACWI and the Corporate Knights Global 100 Index in USD as calculated respectively by Solactive and S&P Capital IQ (from February 1, 2005, to December 31, 2021).
Appendix II: 2022 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World
|
Rank &
Grade
|
Company
|
Country
|
Sector
|
1
|
A+
|
Vestas Wind Systems A/S
|
Denmark
|
Machinery manufacturing
|
2
|
A
|
Chr Hansen Holding A/S
|
Denmark
|
Food and beverage manufacturing
|
3
|
A
|
Autodesk Inc
|
US
|
IT services, except telecom and hosting
|
4
|
A
|
Schneider Electric SE
|
France
|
Industrial conglomerates
|
5
|
A
|
City Developments Ltd
|
Singapore
|
Real estate and leasing
|
6
|
A
|
American Water Works Company Inc
|
US
|
Water and sewage treatment
|
7
|
A-
|
Ørsted A/S
|
Denmark
|
Power generation
|
8
|
A-
|
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC
|
UK
|
Power generation
|
9
|
A-
|
Dassault Systèmes SE
|
France
|
IT services, except telecom and hosting
|
10
|
A-
|
Brambles Ltd
|
Australia
|
Furniture and general manufacturing
|
11
|
A-
|
Sims Ltd
|
Australia
|
Smelters and steelmaking
|
12
|
B+
|
Johnson Controls International PLC
|
Ireland
|
HVAC equipment manufacturing
|
12*
|
B+
|
Kering SA
|
France
|
Retail, except grocery and auto
|
13
|
B+
|
Koninklijke KPN NV
|
Netherlands
|
Telecom providers
|
14
|
B+
|
McCormick & Company Inc
|
US
|
Food and beverage manufacturing
|
15
|
B+
|
Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc
|
US
|
Smelters and steelmaking
|
16
|
B+
|
Transcontinental Inc
|
Canada
|
Plastic and rubber product manufacturing
|
17
|
B+
|
Stantec Inc
|
Canada
|
Personal and business services
|
18
|
B+
|
Cascades Inc
|
Canada
|
Packaging
|
19
|
B+
|
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp
|
US
|
Machinery manufacturing
|
20
|
B+
|
Beijing Enterprises Water Group Ltd
|
Hong Kong
|
Water and sewage treatment
|
21
|
B+
|
Banco do Brasil SA
|
Brazil
|
Banks
|
22
|
B+
|
Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd
|
Japan
|
Residential construction
|
23
|
B+
|
Engie Brasil Energia SA
|
Brazil
|
Power generation
|
24
|
B+
|
Neste Oyj
|
Finland
|
Refining, petrochemicals & basic organic chemicals
|
25
|
B+
|
Iberdrola SA
|
Spain
|
Power generation
|
26
|
B
|
Xerox Holdings Corp
|
US
|
Computers and peripherals manufacturing
|
27
|
B
|
Salesforce.Com Inc
|
US
|
Personal and business services
|
28
|
B
|
Cisco Systems Inc
|
United States
|
Telephones & telecom equipment mnfg.
|
29
|
B
|
Alstom SA
|
France
|
Non-road transport equipment mnfg.
|
31†
|
B
|
Legrand SA
|
France
|
Industrial conglomerates
|
32
|
B
|
Eisai Co Ltd
|
Japan
|
Pharmaceutical manufacturing
|
33
|
B
|
Ecolab Inc
|
US
|
Personal products (retail chemical)
|
34
|
B
|
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
|
Canada
|
Freight transport, all modes
|
35
|
B
|
Novozymes A/S
|
Denmark
|
Pharmaceutical manufacturing
|
36
|
B-
|
Alphabet Inc
|
US
|
IT services, except telecom and hosting
|
37
|
B-
|
Verbund AG
|
Austria
|
Power transmission and distribution
|
38
|
B-
|
Workday Inc
|
US
|
Personal and business services
|
39
|
B-
|
SunPower Corp
|
US
|
Semiconductor & elec. components mnfg.
|
40
|
B-
|
Metso Outotec Oyj
|
Finland
|
Commercial building construction
|
41
|
B-
|
IGM Financial Inc
|
Canada
|
Asset management
|
42
|
B-
|
Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd
|
China
|
Glass and ceramics
|
43
|
B-
|
Sprouts Farmers Market Inc
|
US
|
Grocery stores
|
44
|
B-
|
TSMC
|
Taiwan
|
Semiconductor & elec. components mnfg.
|
45
|
B-
|
Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd
|
Hong Kong
|
Food and beverage manufacturing
|
46
|
B-
|
Samsung SDI Co Ltd
|
South Korea
|
Semiconductor & elec. components mnfg.
|
47
|
B-
|
LONGi Green Energy Tech. Co Ltd
|
China
|
Semiconductor & elec. components mnfg.
|
48
|
B-
|
Apple Inc
|
US
|
Telephones & telecom equipment mnfg.
|
49
|
B-
|
Telus Corp
|
Canada
|
Telecom providers
|
50
|
B-
|
HP Inc
|
US
|
Computers and peripherals manufacturing
|
51
|
B-
|
Atea ASA
|
Norway
|
Telephones & telecom equipment mnfg.
|
52
|
B-
|
Tesla Inc
|
US
|
Cars and trucks manufacturing, incl. parts
|
53
|
B-
|
Konica Minolta Inc
|
Japan
|
Machinery manufacturing
|
54
|
C+
|
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co
|
US
|
Computers and peripherals manufacturing
|
55
|
C+
|
SAP SE
|
Germany
|
IT services, except telecom and hosting
|
55*
|
C
|
Storebrand ASA
|
Norway
|
Insurance companies
|
56
|
C+
|
Koninklijke Philips NV
|
Netherlands
|
Instrumentation & other electronic mnfg.
|
57
|
C+
|
Arçelik AS
|
Turkey
|
Appliances & lighting fixtures mnfg.
|
58
|
C+
|
Citrix Systems Inc
|
US
|
IT services except telecom and hosting
|
59
|
C+
|
UniCredit SpA
|
Italy
|
Banks
|
60
|
C+
|
Commerzbank AG
|
Germany
|
Banks
|
61
|
C+
|
ING Groep NV
|
Netherlands
|
Banks
|
62
|
C+
|
Quadient SA
|
France
|
Machinery manufacturing
|
63
|
C+
|
Henkel AG & Co KGaA
|
Germany
|
Personal products (retail chemical)
|
64
|
C+
|
Intel Corp
|
US
|
Semiconductor & elec. components mnfg.
|
65
|
C+
|
Sun Life Financial Inc
|
Canada
|
Insurance companies
|
66
|
C+
|
Prologis Inc
|
US
|
Real estate and leasing
|
67
|
C+
|
Sanofi SA
|
France
|
Pharmaceutical manufacturing
|
68
|
C+
|
Analog Devices Inc
|
US
|
Semiconductor & elec. components mnfg.
|
69
|
C+
|
Kesko Oyj
|
Finland
|
Grocery stores
|
70
|
C+
|
Nordea Bank Abp
|
Finland
|
Banks
|
71
|
C+
|
National Australia Bank Ltd
|
Australia
|
Banks
|
72
|
C+
|
StarHub Ltd
|
Singapore
|
Telecom providers
|
73
|
C+
|
Industria de Diseño Textil SA
|
Spain
|
Retail, except grocery and auto
|
74
|
C
|
Teck Resources Ltd
|
Canada
|
Metal and coal mining
|
75
|
C
|
CapitaLand Investment Ltd
|
Singapore
|
Commercial building construction
|
76
|
C
|
BNP Paribas SA
|
France
|
Banks
|
77
|
C
|
Puma SE
|
Germany
|
Textiles and clothing manufacturing
|
78
|
C
|
Unilever PLC
|
UK
|
Personal products (retail chemical)
|
79
|
C
|
Gildan Activewear Inc
|
Canada
|
Textiles and clothing manufacturing
|
80
|
C
|
Bank of Montreal
|
Canada
|
Banks
|
81
|
C
|
Cogeco Communications Inc
|
Canada
|
Telecom providers
|
82
|
C
|
Adidas AG
|
Germany
|
Textiles and clothing manufacturing
|
83
|
C
|
Coloplast A/S
|
Denmark
|
Medical equipment manufacturing
|
84
|
C-
|
BT Group PLC
|
UK
|
Personal and business services
|
86†
|
C-
|
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
|
Canada
|
Metal and coal mining
|
87
|
C-
|
Lenovo Group Ltd
|
Hong Kong
|
Computers and peripherals manufacturing
|
88
|
C-
|
Natura & Co Holding SA
|
Brazil
|
Personal products (retail chemical)
|
89
|
C-
|
Campbell Soup Co
|
US
|
Food and beverage manufacturing
|
90
|
C-
|
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA
|
Italy
|
Banks
|
91
|
C-
|
AstraZeneca PLC
|
UK
|
Pharmaceutical manufacturing
|
92
|
C-
|
KBC Groep NV
|
Belgium
|
Banks
|
93
|
C-
|
Allianz SE
|
Germany
|
Insurance companies
|
94
|
D+
|
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
|
UAE
|
Health care
|
95
|
D+
|
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
|
Sweden
|
Telephones & telecom equipment mnfg.
|
96
|
D+
|
Pearson PLC
|
UK
|
IT services, except telecom and hosting
|
97
|
D+
|
Biogen Inc
|
US
|
Pharmaceutical manufacturing
|
98
|
D
|
Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd
|
Canada
|
Retail, except grocery and auto
|
99
|
D
|
LG Electronics Inc
|
South Korea
|
Appliances & lighting fixtures mnfg.
|
100
|
D-
|
BYD Co Ltd
|
China
|
Cars and trucks manufacturing, incl. parts
* Tie. †Rank 30 and 85 updated due to data correction
SOURCE Corporate Knights Inc.
For further information: Toby Heaps, CEO, Corporate Knights, Phone: +1 (416)274.1432,Email:[email protected]
Share this article