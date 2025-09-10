Evolve US Equity UltraYield ETF Begins Trading Today on TSX

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve" or the "Manager") is pleased to announce the Evolve US Equity UltraYield ETF ("BIGY") has closed its initial offering of units and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") today under the ticker symbol: BIGY (CAD Hedged ETF Units).

"BIGY is the first ETF in our new UltraYield™ lineup, built specifically for income-focused investors with distributions paid twice per month," said Raj Lala, President and CEO at Evolve. "By combining our proven covered call writing strategy with modest leverage, BIGY is designed to deliver enhanced income in a convenient one-ticket solution, while providing exposure to a diversified portfolio of leading U.S. companies."

Cash distributions on BIGY are anticipated to be paid twice per month with the first two distributions indicated in the table below.

ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Ex-Date and Record Date Pay Date Distribution per Unit Evolve US Equity UltraYield ETF BIGY September 29, 2025 October 8, 2025 $0.31250 October 15, 2025 October 22, 2025 $0.31250











BIGY seeks to provide attractive income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in an equal-weighted portfolio of leading U.S. equity securities that have the potential to generate significant option premiums. To enhance yield, as well as to mitigate risk and reduce volatility, BIGY will employ a covered call option writing program at the discretion of the Manager. The level of covered call option writing may vary based on market volatility and other factors.

BIGY will use modest leverage in order to seek to achieve its investment objective. The maximum aggregate leverage of BIGY will not exceed approximately 33%, or 1.33x, of its NAV. Leverage will be created through the use of cash borrowings and/or derivatives, or as otherwise permitted under applicable securities legislation.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $7 billion in assets under management, Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a demonstrated ability to succeed, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Evolve Funds Group Inc. is the investment fund manager and portfolio manager. BIGY will be offered by Evolve Funds Group Inc., and distributed through authorized dealers.

The information contained herein is a general description and is not intended to be specific investment advice to any particular investor nor intended to be investment or tax advice. You should not act or rely on the information contained herein without seeking the advice of an appropriate professional advisor.

Leverage increases risk.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Investors should monitor their holdings, as frequently as daily, to ensure that they remain consistent with their investment strategies.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

