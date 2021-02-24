Evolve Reduces Management Fee on Bitcoin ETF

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") has lowered the management fee on the Bitcoin ETF ("EBIT"), effective immediately. With this management fee reduction, EBIT is the lowest-management fee bitcoin ETF currently available in the market, bringing a value opportunity for investors.

ETF Ticker Previous Management Fee* New Management Fee* Bitcoin ETF (Unhedged) EBIT 1.00% 0.75% Bitcoin ETF (USD Unhedged) EBIT.U 1.00% 0.75%

* Plus applicable sales tax

"We are very pleased to provide investors with the most cost effective bitcoin ETF today," says Raj Lala, President and CEO at Evolve. "Our bitcoin ETF allows investors to access physical bitcoin in a fully-regulated manner in their brokerage account."

The investment objective of the Bitcoin ETF remains unchanged. EBIT invests directly in physically settled bitcoin.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $1.7 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing disruptive innovation ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

