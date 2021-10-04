Evolve ETFs Virtually Opens the Market
Oct 04, 2021, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Raj Lala, President and Chief Executive Officer, Evolve ETFs ("Evolve") joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Funds Customer Success, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of Canada's first multi-cryptocurrency ETF (TSX: ETC) and open the market.
Evolve Cryptocurrencies ETF (TSX:ETC) is Canada's first multi-cryptocurrency ETF. ETC provides investors with one convenient way to obtain exposure to bitcoin and ether, on a market capitalization basis, through an ETF structure.
With approximately $2 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing disruptive innovation ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.
Date: Monday October 4, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
