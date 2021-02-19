Evolve Announces Bitcoin ETF Begins Trading on TSX

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce the launch of the Bitcoin ETF ("EBIT"). EBIT has closed its initial offering of units and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") today under the ticker symbol EBIT.

"The recent institutional adoption has helped further legitimize the progress of bitcoin," says Raj Lala, President and CEO at Evolve. "Being able to offer an ETF which holds physical bitcoin is a real game changer in Canada. Now investors may participate in bitcoin via their brokerage accounts within their RRSP and TFSA. Bitcoin has proven to be a store of value that is uncorrelated to other major asset classes – and has now emerged as an asset class itself."

EBIT will provide investors with exposure to the daily price movements of the U.S. dollar price of bitcoin by utilizing the benefits of the creation and redemption processes offered by the exchange traded fund structure. Investors in EBIT will directly own bitcoin on the Bitcoin blockchain in a cold wallet. Gemini Trust Company, LLC will act as the Sub-Custodian in respect of EBIT's holdings of bitcoin.

"We are proud to be working with Raj and Evolve ETFs on the launch of one of the first true Bitcoin ETFs in Canada," says David Abner, Head of Business Development at Gemini Trust Company, LLC. "Crypto presents unique challenges for fund issuers and utilizing Gemini for fund services like custody, execution and clearing provides real comfort to investors. We have a unique understanding of both the ETF and Crypto ecosystems and bring this knowledge to every product we support."

EBIT will not seek exposure through derivatives or futures contracts. The daily NAV will be based on the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate, a once-a-day benchmark index price for bitcoin denominated in U.S. dollars.

"We're proud to partner with the world's first regulated crypto benchmark administrator, CF Benchmarks, that offers a fully transparent methodology and relies on real-time data from five Bitcoin exchanges including Gemini, itBit, Coinbase, Kraken and Bitstamp," says Elliot Johnson, Chief Investment Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Evolve ETFs. "The world's leading crypto currency continues to gain momentum and legitimacy as more and more institutions embrace its value and potential every day."

EBIT is available in Canadian dollar denominated unhedged units (TSX Ticker: EBIT), and U.S. dollar denominated unhedged units (TSX Ticker: EBIT.U).

Bitcoin ETF TSX Symbol Unhedged Units EBIT USD Unhedged Units EBIT.U

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $1.7 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing disruptive innovation ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs and mutual funds. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

CF Benchmarks Ltd Index Data is used under license as a source of information for certain Evolve Funds Group Inc. products. CF Benchmarks Ltd and its agents have no other connection to Evolve Funds Group Inc. products and services and do not sponsor, endorse, recommend or promote any Evolve Funds Group Inc. products or services. CF Benchmarks and its agents have no obligation or liability in connection with the Evolve Funds Group Inc. products and services. CF Benchmarks and its agents do not guarantee the accuracy and/or the completeness of any index licensed to Evolve Funds Group inc. and shall not have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions therein.

