Evolution Favors Those Who Dive In: Poool Joins Darwin CX to Build a Unified Subscription Platform

TORONTO and PARIS, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Darwin CX announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Poool, the leading dynamic journey builder for publishers. This acquisition unites Darwin CX's back-end subscription management capabilities with Poool's front-end engagement and conversion tools to create the industry's first fully integrated, end-to-end subscription platform for media companies.

As subscription models evolve and reader expectations rise, publishers need connected systems that can adapt, scale, and deliver sustainable growth. By combining Darwin CX's operational infrastructure with Poool's on-site and in-app engagement expertise, the companies are now able to offer publishers a single platform to manage subscriptions, donations, billing, authentication, analytics, and fulfillment.

A Unified Platform for Publishers

The acquisition brings together three essential elements of the subscription lifecycle:

Back-End – Darwin CX: Provides the infrastructure for subscription management, recurring revenue operations, authentication, analytics, and fulfillment for digital and print subscriptions.





Provides the infrastructure for subscription management, recurring revenue operations, authentication, analytics, and fulfillment for digital and print subscriptions. Front-End – Poool: Powers dynamic reader experiences across web and app, including engagement, conversion, and retention journeys.





Powers dynamic reader experiences across web and app, including engagement, conversion, and retention journeys. Embedded Expertise – Audiencers: A community of 15,000+ publishing professionals sharing benchmarks, strategies, and practical insights to optimize audience engagement and growth.

This integration gives publishers full visibility across the subscriber lifecycle, from first visit to renewal, through a single, connected platform.

Driving the Future of Subscription Growth

"Darwin CX was founded to help publishers scale recurring revenue with confidence," said Liam Lynch, CEO of Darwin CX. "By bringing Poool into our platform, we are connecting the reader experience directly to subscription operations. This is the next stage in subscription evolution. Evolution favors those willing to dive in, and together we are giving publishers the tools to adapt, scale, and grow."

"Poool was built to give media teams autonomy over their audience strategy," said Maxime Moné, CEO of Poool. "Joining Darwin CX allows us to deliver a complete, unified platform that empowers publishers to fully own and evolve their subscription strategy."

What This Means for Clients

Darwin CX Clients: Gain access to Poool's engagement and conversion tools along with full Audiencers resources.





Gain access to Poool's engagement and conversion tools along with full Audiencers resources. Poool Clients: Continue working with the same teams and products, now with added Darwin CX capabilities and an expanded roadmap.





Continue working with the same teams and products, now with added Darwin CX capabilities and an expanded roadmap. New Publishers: Benefit from a single, integrated solution that replaces multiple tools, streamlining deployment and improving performance across the subscriber funnel.

The founders and full Poool team will remain in place. One team, one platform, built for publishers ready to evolve.

About Darwin CX

Darwin CX was founded in Ontario, Canada, and has expanded its presence to the US, UK, and Germany, partnering with local operating experts to deliver tailored support. Providing next-generation subscription management and customer experience solutions for publishers, media companies, and membership organizations worldwide, Darwin CX leverages AI-driven insights and a highly flexible platform to help organizations engage audiences, optimize revenue, and scale with ease.

About Poool

Poool helps 250+ media companies across 25+ countries grow reader revenues, including L'Équipe, Le Parisien, Irish News, The Kyiv Independent, and Hello!/Hola. The platform gives media teams full autonomy over engagement, conversion, and retention, without needing developers. Poool is also the team behind Audiencers, the leading publication and community for digital publishing professionals.

