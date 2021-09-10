Evo successfully responds to e-commerce growth with Kӧrber and Locus Robotics

"The automation solution from Locus Robotics and Körber was one of the first technologies that I have seen come into the warehouse where the team was excited from the get-go," said Chris Christiansen, Outbound Manager, evo. "The improvement of speed and efficiency is impressive, allowing us to boost productivity and efficiency ahead of the 2020 holiday season while keeping our workers safe amid COVID-19 concerns. We are also well equipped with the flexibility to scale up and down on a Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) principle."

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, evo faced serious challenges navigating rapid growth in demand at their warehouse as well as peak seasons - pushing the company to the limits of its capacity. Due to hard-to-find temporary and seasonal workers, as well as a desire for improved productivity in its fulfillment operations, evo specifically struggled to keep up with e-commerce orders. Additionally, evo had to consider COVID-related safety and social distancing guidelines while designing their work processes.

evo turned to Körber, their trusted supply chain partner since 2014. Körber had already delivered the warehouse management system (WMS) and would now provide a multi-bot warehouse automation solution with Locus that allowed the required flexibility and efficiency.

Körber and Locus implemented the AMR solution in just 53 days. This allowed evo to be ready to meet and exceed growing order volumes with zero downtime or disruption. The project started with ten robots that move independently through the warehouse, collaboratively supporting pickers by eliminating unproductive walking time and physical labor. Further, the visual imaging of the product to be picked helped accelerate pick rates. To support peak season, evo added seven additional robots for expected higher volumes at the facility, using Locus's innovative RaaS model. This is managed via Kӧrber's WMS.

The deployment has resulted in a significant increase to workers' picking speeds up from an average of 35 units per hour (UPH) with manual carts to 90 UPH with LocusBots. Some workers topped 125 UPH, an increase of more than 157 percent.

Rick Faulk, Chief Executive Officer, Locus Robotics, adds: "We are proud to partner with Körber to deploy our powerful and efficient multi-bot solution to support evo's warehouse operations. Our purpose-built robotics solution has seamlessly addressed the needs of evo's high-growth warehouse, now and into the future. We look forward to continuing to work with them to drive operational efficiencies and growth."

"The supply chain industry is dealing with multiple challenges, especially in times of disruption," says Bill Ryan, CEO Software North America, Körber Business Area Supply Chain. "In today's world with increasing complexity, we're looking to technology to solve these problems. With the new AMR solution which we were able to deploy with our partner in record time, evo is able to increase performance while providing a safe and smart working environment for the staff."

About evo

evo is an innovative action sports and outdoor lifestyle retailer with roots in the Pacific Northwest. The company's focus on community and crafting extraordinary customer experiences has propelled it from its humble beginnings in a small Seattle apartment to one of the fastest-growing lifestyle retailers in the nation. evo has grown from its strong online presence to open flagship stores in Seattle, Portland and Denver, continuing with the extension of its global reach into Whistler, BC. All locations proudly showcase evo's trademark blend of sport, culture, art, retail and service. Through evoTrip, customers can experience the evo lifestyle of sport and culture through destination travel to ski, snowboard, surf, or mountain bike remote wonders around the world. Leveraging our success to give back, evo helps underserved youth through volunteer time, donations and other support for local and national non-profit organizations including Big Brothers Big Sisters, SOS Outreach and Chill Foundation.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2X-3X, using less labor than traditional picking systems. This award-winning solution helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses optimize labor to efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments. Locus robots may be integrated easily into existing warehouse infrastructures as well as new warehouses without disrupting workflows, instantly transforming productivity without transforming the warehouse. www.locusrobotics.com.

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Capable of delivering software, automation, voice, robotics, and materials handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. We are a global partner not just for today, but also as the needs of supply chains continue to evolve. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

Contact:

Heather Smith

Director Corporate Communications

Körber Supply Chain

[email protected]

T +1 800 3283271

SOURCE Körber Supply Chain