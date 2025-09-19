evian® Honours Canada's Culinary Excellence Through Art and Dining

Images Courtesy of evian®

Mineral Spring by Emilie Baltz: an immersive evian® installation presented at the Toronto MICHELIN Guide Ceremony

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - evian®, the iconic natural spring water from the French Alps, celebrated Canada's culinary excellence at the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony 2025 with Mineral Spring, an immersive installation by artist and creative director Emilie Baltz.

Mineral Spring by Emilie Baltz for evian® (CNW Group/evian)

Inspired by evian's 15-year journey through Alpine rock and glacial sand, the dining table is transformed into a sculptural art piece: a crystalline landscape where exceptional quality, refinement, and gastronomy converge. The installation also echoes the evian ritual, a practice that elevates dining by transforming the simple act of pouring water into a moment of care and refinement. From the presentation of the glass bottle to the precision of the pour and the attention to temperature, every detail is designed to honour the first taste and awaken the palate. In this way, Mineral Spring brings evian's role in fine dining to life, positioning water not only as an accompaniment, but as an essential part of the culinary experience.

Rooted in the French Alps, evian is naturally filtered for over fifteen years through glacial sands and stone, emerging with a distinctive unique balance of minerals and a naturally alkaline pH of ~7.2. Naturally enriched with calcium, magnesium, bicarbonates, and silica, it offers a crisp, refreshing taste that nourishes body and mind. These qualities make evian a natural complement to gastronomy, enhancing flavors and providing chefs and diners alike with a refined approach to hydration.

"At evian, we believe water is more than hydration; it is a cultural companion that elevates life's most refined moments," said Alexandra Latendresse, Head of Beverages at Danone Canada. "Our collaboration with Emilie Baltz and the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony 2025 reflects our commitment to celebrating excellence and inspiring experiences that connect nature, artistry, and gastronomy."

Internationally acclaimed for her pioneering work in food and experience design, Emilie Baltz creates multisensory installations that spark joy, imagination, and connection. Mineral Spring continues her exploration of how art, design, and gastronomy transform shared spaces into cultural experiences.

Set as a formal dining table, the installation evokes both terroir and transcendence, inviting guests to gather around a crystalline terrain that narrates water's Alpine passage through limestone, dolomite, clay, and moraine. More than an artwork, it becomes a collective experience that expresses evian's origin story through sculptural form and sensory detail.

From tasting menus to wellness rituals, evian continues to redefine the role of water as both a palate cleanser and a cultural companion. Just as MICHELIN Stars honour the artistry of gastronomy, evian's presence at the Ceremony reflects a shared commitment to excellence, refinement, and inspiration. This moment also builds on evian's longstanding two-year global partnership with the MICHELIN Guide, uniting both brands in their dedication to elevating dining experiences and celebrating culinary excellence worldwide.

evian warmly congratulates all of the newly awarded chefs and restaurants recognized at the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony 2025, celebrating their remarkable contributions to Canada's culinary landscape.

This installation will also be presented at the Vancouver MICHELIN Ceremony on October 2nd.

About evian

evian natural spring water is sourced from the heart of the French Alps, where it undergoes a 15-year journey through a unique geological site. Known for its unique balance of mineral and exceptional quality, evian is committed to sustainability and innovation, offering a range of products that cater to the needs of discerning consumers worldwide. evian®, a Danone brand, embraces the company's One Planet. One Health vision that the health of the people and the health of the planet are interconnected and therefore seeks to protect and nourish both.

About Danone Canada

Danone Canada is a business unit of Danone and operates from head offices in Toronto, Ontario and Boucherville, Quebec. Danone Canada is the country's largest consumer-facing Certified B Corporation®, demonstrating that the company meets the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Danone Canada's ambition is to bring Canadians healthful dairy, plant-based products and beverages, coffee creamers, and create economic and social value. Its portfolio of brands includes Activia®, Silk® plant-based foods and beverages, Oikos®, Danone®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, StokTM, DanActive®, International Delight® and more.

About Emilie Baltz

Emilie Baltz's work has been featured at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, the New Museum, Sundance New Frontiers, Cooper Hewitt National Design Museum, IDFA DocLab, Liberty Science Center, and the Museum of Sex. Recognized among XLIST's Top 100 Most Creative Visionaries in Experiential and Blooloop's Top 50 Museum Influencers, Baltz is also a Sundance New Frontiers Fellow and winner of Best Immersive Non-Fiction at IDFA DocLab.

About Michelin North America, Inc.

Michelin is the leading mobility company and manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences. For more than 130 years, Michelin has made contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world. Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications for demanding fields, including mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies and healthcare and offer the finest experiences, from providing data- and AI-based connected solutions for professional fleets to recommending outstanding restaurants and hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America has approximately 23,500 employees and operates 35 production facilities in the United States (michelinman.com) and Canada (michelin.ca).

The MICHELIN Guide in North America

Michelin announced its first North American Guide in 2005 for New York. Guides have also been added in Chicago (2011); Washington, D.C. (2017); California (San Francisco in 2007, statewide 2019); Miami/Orlando/Tampa, Florida (2022); Toronto (2022); Vancouver (2022); Colorado (2023); Atlanta (2023); Mexico (2024); Texas (2024) and Quebec (2024).

