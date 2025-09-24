Everyside Social Eatery & Taphouse launches laid-back hospitality in Toronto's Financial District

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The newly opened Everyside Social Eatery & Taphouse, set to be the Financial District's newest local hangout spot, features 40+ taps of house-made and local brews, a menu of New Canadiana classics, and an unpretentious atmosphere that says, "We're all friends here. Welcome, stay a while."

Street view of Everyside Social Eatery & Taphouse at #100-120 Adelaide St W, Toronto (CNW Group/Everyside Social Eatery & Taphouse)

From the creators of Saint John's Tavern, Melrose on Adelaide, and Piccolo Caffe e Vino comes Everyside, open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day at 100-120 Adelaide Street West, Toronto. Escape the hustle and bustle of downtown with mouth-watering shareables like burrata and tartare, elevated classics like juicy burgers, hearty salads and bowls, and house-made sourdough pizzas (gluten-free dough available) by chef Stefan Skeene.

Enjoy an unbeatable drink selection of classic and feature cocktails, a curated wine list, and 40+ taps featuring Everyside's low ABV, in-house Easy Lager, Easy Amber, and Easy IPA, alongside a lineup of Toronto's favourite local beer.

Everyside's relaxed atmosphere and genuine, friendly hospitality welcomes guests to stop by after work, catch the game, or enjoy a patio nightcap with twice-daily happy hour specials. From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., enjoy ⁠$5 Everyside beers, $6 local beer, $7 wine on tap, ⁠⁠$10 select cocktails, plus $5 and $8 specialty shots. Dig into ⁠⁠$10 shoestring truffle fries, hummus and pita, ⁠⁠$15 wings, prime rib sliders, crispy chicken sliders and ⁠⁠buy-one-get-one half off pizzas.

"In the heart of downtown Toronto, Everyside warmly welcomes everyone– it's the place where you walk in and know this is your new favourite hangout," said Brian James, CEO, Everyside. "Whether you're a local 9-5er, visiting for a game, or connecting with friends, guests can kick back and feel at home at Everyside with food made to share, unfussy vibes, and locally crafted beer from us and our friends in the brewing community."

About Everyside

Created by Warm Welcome Hospitality, Everyside Social Eatery and Taphouse is a new neighbourhood hangout in Toronto's Financial District. Known for its friendly atmosphere, local brews, and casual bites, the venue offers a welcoming space for friends and neighbours to gather.

For more information, visit drinkeveryside.com and follow @drinkeveryside . Book a reservation via Resy .

