Everybody Loves Languages Wins Contract with Sophia Educational Group, Accelerating Momentum in English Language-Learning Market in Colombia

TORONTO, August 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Everybody Loves Languages ("ELL"), a best-in-class language-learning technology platform, today announced an additional sale in Colombia by securing another contract with leading language training and test-prep education provider, Sophia Educational Group. The ELL language-learning system will be offered to students from preschool to grade 11. ELL is a subsidiary of Lingo Media Corporation (TSX-V: LM) (OTC: LMDCF) (FSE: LIMA).

Sophia Educational Group is a leading education company in Colombia, serving more than 3,000 students with digital courses, government prep-test training, and online evaluations. The Bogota-based company expects to expand its market share and generate significant new revenue by offering ELL's solutions as a white-labeled product. Sophia has implemented multiple ELL courses, including Campus and Campus Premium, to prepare high school students for their standard high school English exit exams.

According to a survey released by the British Council, an organization specializing in international cultural and educational opportunities, more than two-thirds (68 percent) of responding employers said English was an essential skill sought in new hires, and 81 percent rated English as a seven or above on a one-to-ten scale in terms of importance. Sixty-nine percent of managers called English a "must-have" skill in their current position, once again reinforcing the reality that employment opportunities in Colombia are markedly improved for those who speak English.

"We have found in ELL a strategic partner to help us expand our business and further help our clients reach their language goals," said Cesar Melo, CEO of Sophia Educational Group. "ELL's courses are a perfect fit for our business model and will help our students achieve even better results on their Pre-ICFES Saber 11 exams."

Gali Bar-Ziv, President & CEO of ELL and its parent company Lingo Media said, "We continue to expand our reach in Latin America through relationships with new customers like Sophia Educational Group. Along with the additional ELL course offerings, their students can take advantage of on-the-go learning opportunities with our Ola App and enjoy plenty of speaking practice ahead of their government proficiency exams."

Campus and Campus Premium are comprehensive general English language courses that offer more than 600 hours of engaging content for students in CEFR levels Pre-A1 to B2. Students taking these courses also have access to additional hours of speaking practice with the mobile app Ola, which provides them with real-time, AI-based feedback to help improve their language skills while on the go.For more information about ELL, visit www.lingomedia.com .

About Lingo Media ( TSX-V: LM; OTC: LMDCF; FSE: LIMA )

Lingo Media is an EdTech language-learning and content development company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. By integrating education and technology, the company empowers language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning.

Lingo Media provides both online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: Everybody Loves Languages ("ELL") and Lingo Learning. ELL provides innovative SaaS-based eLearning solutions, including learning management system, content and assessment for language-learning, while Lingo Learning is a print-based language-learning material in China.

Lingo Media has established successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally, with a presence in LATAM, China, and the U.S., and continues to both extend its global reach and expand its product offerings.

